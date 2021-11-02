The districts that are eligible for these funds under the newly announced Learning Equity and Accelerated Pathways (LEAP) District Support program , include Woonsocket, Providence, North Providence, East Providence, Newport, Johnston, Pawtucket, Central Falls, and West Warwick. They were determined to be “hardest hit” by their latest RICAS scores, which were recently released, the transmission of COVID-19 through the greater community, and historically, what has put these districts at a disadvantage such as higher levels of poverty, well-being, and school climate.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Nine of Rhode Island’s hardest-hit school districts will be able to apply for matching funds from a $20 million pool to help invest in programs to accelerate student learning.

The eligible districts serve more than 60,000 students.

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green explained that the department met with each superintendent across the state. Each school district is eligible for federal dollars from the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, also known as ESSER III funds, but this will be an additional pocket of money that the state is willing to match funding from $1.4 to $4 million. The program, the LEAP district support program, is a two-year initiative.

The program will support districts in accelerating learning post-pandemic through a multistep process from the LEAP Task Force Findings, RIDE’s 2021-2025 strategic plan, and the state’s District Accountability legislation to provide a centralized support mechanism for school districts. Districts will also have access to workshops and professional development through the Center for Education Policy and Research at Harvard University’s Proving Ground program, support with data analysis and disaggregation, and specific supports tailored to each districts’ needs, according to the Infante-Green.

“This is a way to pave the way forward” for schools in Rhode Island, said Infante-Green. She said these funds will be used by the districts “to support and align” their goals with the recommendations laid out by the LEAP task force.

Governor Dan McKee and Infante-Green joined Leap Task Force Member and House Education Committee Chair Joe McNamara and Woonsocket Superintendent Dr. Patrick McGee Tuesday morning at the Bernon Heights Elementary School to unveil the plan.

“One of my top priorities when I took office is to get student safely back [to school],” said McKee, and explained it’s why he prioritize teachers and school staff vaccinations (but did not mandate vaccines for them). “Our students are our highest priority in our lives.”

McNamara said this program will help address the inequities these districts have faced and move them forward.

“Time is of the essence on this issue. Once students are behind, it takes effort and intervention to accelerate their learning,” he said.

Rhode Island’s latest declines in performance on the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System exam showed a steep decline in math and English test scores. In fact, nearly 80 percent of Rhode island students in grades three through eight were not proficient in math and only a third were reading at grade level the during pandemic-interrupted 2020-2021 school year.

Only 7 percent of students from Rhode Island’s urban core school systems — Providence, Central Falls, Pawtucket, and Woonsocket — were proficient in math, down from 14.8 percent two years ago.

Woonsocket had the lowest scores in the state, according to Superintendent McGee.

“And that’s not acceptable to me,” said McGee, who explained he hopes to receive the maximum grant of $4 million and match the rest with the districts untouched ESSER III federal funds to help with social-emotional support and learning. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work and we’re going to have to roll our sleeves up here in Woonsocket and across the state.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.