Salem is inviting residents to help the city prepare for meeting its future housing needs.

Officials recently launched the Salem Housing Road Map: A Housing Plan for All, a document designed to shape the location, type, and design of future housing projects in the city.

As part of the effort, the city is seeking public input through a community survey and four public forums. The first forum is a virtual session scheduled for Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. At that event, project consultants will provide an overview of the project and offer participants a chance to share their ideas on Salem’s housing challenges and opportunities.