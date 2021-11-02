Salem is inviting residents to help the city prepare for meeting its future housing needs.
Officials recently launched the Salem Housing Road Map: A Housing Plan for All, a document designed to shape the location, type, and design of future housing projects in the city.
As part of the effort, the city is seeking public input through a community survey and four public forums. The first forum is a virtual session scheduled for Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. At that event, project consultants will provide an overview of the project and offer participants a chance to share their ideas on Salem’s housing challenges and opportunities.
When completed next spring, the road map will include recommended actions for the city to take, such as adopting zoning improvements, pursuing potential construction and reuse opportunities, and initiating housing programs.
To register for the Nov. 30 forum, take the survey, or obtain more information, go to linktr.ee/SalemHousingRoadmap.
