Their eagerness was shared by thousands of others across Boston who flocked to the polls on Tuesday to take part in what will be a historic chapter in city politics, as the first woman and first person of color is elected mayor.

Across the city, Donna Price, a Mattapan hairstylist, was jubilant as she left a polling site at Morningstar Baptist Church, having cast her vote for Annissa Essaibi George, in part because of her stance “especially on the police.”

When Armani White arrived at the polls in East Boston Tuesday morning, the sun had not yet peeked above the horizon. The 30-year-old excitedly cast his ballot for Michelle Wu, whose commitment to “bold and progressive policy” ultimately won him over in the historic mayoral election.

With polls closing at 8 p.m. and thousands of ballots still to be counted, the winner had yet to be determined. Still, one thing was clear: City Hall would be helmed by either Essaibi George, the daughter of Tunisian and Polish immigrants, or Wu, the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, a marked shift in a city that has elected only white men of Irish or Italian descent as mayor for the last 91 years.

For many, that alone was cause for celebration.

“It’s a win-win for the future of this city when we break barriers and elect of woman of color into this office,” said Monalisa Smith, president of Mothers for Justice and Equality, a Roxbury organization that aims to eliminate youth violence in Boston. “It is a momentous time for Boston and it is a moment that we can all celebrate regardless” of who wins.

But even on the eve of such a symbolic moment, much of the city remained disengaged from the election. Off-year and municipal elections rarely inspire the same levels of turnout as national races, but Tuesday’s predicted numbers were especially striking given the monumental nature of the election.

For all the excitement about the dawning of a new era in Boston politics, only a small fraction of the city’s eligible voters were predicted to show up at the polls. Massachusetts’ top election official said Monday that he expected only 135,000 voters to cast ballots in the race, just about 30 percent of the eligible voting population and a figure that would fall short of past open contests. On-the-ground reports from the polls over the course of Election Day seemed to support the early estimate, but actual numbers will not be known until Wednesday at the earliest, given the unusually high percentage of mail-in and early ballots permitted due to the pandemic.

“I hope I’m wrong,” Secretary of State William F. Galvin said Monday about his projection. “For whatever reason, I guess no one’s terribly frightened by the prospect of either of the finalists becoming mayor or terribly excited.”

In South Boston, just three blocks away from a polling location, Delanio Johnson, 31, strolled leisurely down West Broadway on Tuesday afternoon, reveling in a rare midweek day off work. When asked about the election, he blinked slowly before nodding his head.

“Oh yeah! The race. Yeah, I actually forgot about it, which is bad because we literally get Election Day off from work,” he admitted, a bit embarrassed. Though Johnson said he typically votes in national primaries and in general elections, he has only lived in Boston a couple years and said he doesn’t feel invested in local politics. He recently saw Wu at a campaign stop near his house, but the encounter didn’t convince him to head to the polls.

In 2013, when former mayor Martin Walsh beat John Connolly in an incumbent-free race, slightly more than 142,000 votes were cast. Just 28 percent of registered voters age 18 to 34 voted, as compared to 66.1 percent of those over the age of 65.

David Tilleman, a 36-year-old resident of East Boston who supported Andrea Campbell in the preliminary, wasn’t swayed by either of the two remaining candidates by midday Tuesday. He faulted Essaibi George for what he deemed a coziness with real estate developers and police unions, and he took issue with Wu for proposing what he saw as lofty but disingenuous policies, such as eliminating fares on the MBTA.

“Still, I’m not worried necessarily about who was going to be mayor,” he said. “I just kind of feel like we could end up having this same conversation again four years from now because I don’t really feel like either of them draw enough excitement to garner reelection.”

Many voters lamented the negative turn the race took in the final weeks, citing the release of an attack ad aimed at Wu from a PAC supporting Essaibi George that made unsubstantiated claims that Wu got a sweetheart deal on her Roslindale home. Such jabs distract from the true policy differences between the two candidates and take away from what should be a celebratory moment, said Jamrahl Crawford, a police-reform advocate from Roxbury.

Mattapan resident Stephanie Hughes-Wallace was torn between the two mayoral candidates, but ultimately backed Wu because she’s a “community leader.” As she explained the issues that influenced her vote, the 58-year-old shed tears describing the racism her 5-year-old grandson might face as a Black boy.

“The minute we walk through a door, we’re judged just because of the color of our skin,” she said, speaking through tears. “I don’t want any of that for my grandson or any Black child.”

“I hope that if I vote for Michelle Wu — being a woman, being a mother, being a minority — it’ll open the eyes of ignorant people,” Hughes-Wallace said.

“To me, it’s similar to Obama’s win. It’s not going to fix everything. I don’t know if there is a material benefit here to these candidates being of color and women,” said Crawford. “But I definitely know it’s inspiring to the kids. Little girls across this city will be able to find themselves in either Wu or Essaibi George, or, for that matter, [Acting Mayor Kim] Janey. Regardless of who you voted for, that is important for Boston and the future generations that lead this city.”

For Smith, who declined to share her candidate of choice but cited mental health resources and police reform among her top priorities, the work doesn’t stop for Bostonians when the winner is crowned.

“I’ve heard both candidates talk passionately and persuasively about how to make Boston better. In the end, we all need to come together and hold whoever is in power accountable to make sure they deliver on what they said they were going to do,” she said.

Meghan Irons and Tiana Woodard of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannaskrueger.