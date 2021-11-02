Kira Wills and Wole Akinbi, two members of committee interviewing applicants for the new Community Relations and Diversion Services position, told the city Finance Committee the public safety commissioner had urged them to include city Recreation Director Michael Stephens as a finalist. Stephens has no law enforcement experience.

PROVIDENCE — A meeting to discuss how someone with no police background was hired for the city’s new police major job turned hostile Tuesday night, with several council members and residents calling the public safety commissioner and the mayor liars.

Wills and Akinbi said their committee had already chosen three finalists — two ranking officers in the Providence Police Department and a third from Brown University. They’d voted unanimously in favor of one, Henry Remolina (who has since been promoted to Providence police major), because they were so impressed with the depth of his experience and how he’d researched ideas for the new job, Wills said.

They’d understood that, even though some civilians had applied, the job was for a police major, she said.

But, they said, Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré called for a Zoom meeting in July, a week after their decision, and requested they also add Stephens as a fourth finalist.

And then in late August, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced he’d chosen Stephens, a top referee in the NCAA and a friend, for the job.

During Tuesday’s lengthy meeting, Finance Committee Chairwoman Jo-Ann Ryan accused Paré of not complying requests from her and the internal auditor for information about the hiring process, including redacted information about the 43 applicants. Councilman James Taylor called for Paré’s resignation. Councilman Nicholas Narducci said he was outraged.

“How could you as a person with a police background let the mayor tell you we’re going to make this civilian a major? What kind of slap in the face to the captains who came up through the ranks,” Narducci said. “Somebody should be put in jail for doing what they did.”

Paré attempted to defend himself.

“For anyone to allege that something was given to Mike Stephens as an unfair advantage is an outright lie,” Paré said. “I participated in every discussion. It’s not only upsetting to me… it’s an affront to Mike Stephens as well.”

While police majors are typically selected from within the Providence Police Department, this was a new position, so Paré told the Finance Committee he put it on a different track. With Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr., Paré appointed six other people from the city to interview applicants and choose finalists for the mayor, who would pick the next police major.

There was no matrix or structure for how they would determine qualified candidates, Paré said. He led the committee, which met four times and otherwise discussed candidates over email.

Councilwoman Nirva LaFortuna noted there was no outline for the diversion services part of the job, “and that training background is critical.” There was no criteria outlined at the start, she said, and “overall, the process was not done correctly.”

The job description also changed from requiring law enforcement knowledge and experience and a degree, to less stringent requirements. Paré said the job description was written by him, the Police Department, and city Human Resources.

Stephens had originally been a member of the committee, and Wills and Akinbi recalled him saying at the first meeting on April 2 that the Providence Police Department was doing a great job and didn’t need more hires.

Then Stephens withdrew and applied for the job on April 23.

“At the Recreation Department, I always felt compelled to partner with the Providence Police Department and promote opportunities for collaboration between them and the public,” Stephens wrote in his cover letter, released to the Globe in an open records request. “As someone who has always had a special interest in criminal justice and policing, I truly respect and value what The Providence Police Department mission and I feel there should be an increased connection between them and the citizens of Providence.”

Wills told the city council members she found it strange the commissioner was advocating for Stephens, a civilian without a college degree or experience in law enforcement or diversion services.

So did the Finance Committee. When Paré said the position could be opened up to civilians, several council members were astonished.

The City Council had intended the Community Relations and Diversion Services job to be for a police major, who would also oversee the police academy and police promotions.

Stephens had no college degree, no training, and no experience in law enforcement or diversion services. As the city’s $110,000 recreation director, he oversees the city’s 11 recreation centers and five pools. He’s also a high-level NCAA referee and is the coordinator of men’s basketball officials for America East Conference and for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Elorza defended his choice and said Stephens was capable of doing the work to bring the police and community together.

In his cover letter, Stephens highlighted his abilities to settle disputes on the basketball court: “The most important skill I feel that I have developed in my life is communication. As the Director of Recreation and NCAA Division 1 Men’s Basketball Official, I routinely have to effectively communicate to deescalate hostile situations with parents, staff, community members, coaches, players, athletic directors and presidents.”

However, without police certification, appointing Stephens risked the department’s accreditation. And the position was classified for a police officer.

At first, the City Council decided to split the position, and create a civilian administrator’s job with the same title but no law enforcement requirements, and a reduced six-figure salary.

Then on Oct. 21, as the council was poised to give its second round of approval to the administrative job, City Council President John J. Igliozzi put on the brakes. He’d heard from some members of the interview committee that Stephens had originally been part of the process. The ordinance for the position was sent back to the Finance Committee.

Tuesday’s meeting is continued. Chairwoman Ryan requested that Paré turn over documents related to the interview process.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com.