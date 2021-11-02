Across the region, it wasn’t necessarily spikes in very warm days that brought our average up, but rather the lack of any cold. There was no unbearable freeze during October and barely any frost. This is the reason the landscape looks more like early October than it does early November.

Before I get to the cooler weather moving in the rest of the week, let’s briefly look back at October. The month ended up warmer and wetter than average, which was actually predicted by most of the computer models pretty well. It wasn’t just Boston either — for all of the northeast, it was a top 10 warm month.

Another sign of just how warm October was came from the National Weather Service yesterday when they issued a statement saying they would not put out any frost or freeze advisories even for cold weather. This is because we are well past the average dates for all of that, so there’s no point in putting out warnings. I will say: the weather this week is going to be the coldest of fall so far, and if you still have plants outside that you want to prevent from dying, it’s time to bring them in.

There will not be any freeze warnings issued the rest of the year by NWS even as the first one has not occurred yet. NOAA

Temperatures during the day will stay in the 50s this afternoon. A weak disturbance may bring a few showers especially south of the Mass Pike overnight tonight, and then it’ll be even cooler Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Readings may actually not even reach 50 degrees, especially in the Worcester Hills area at the end of the work week. The chart below is for Norwood, based on the EURO model, that gives a good idea of what lies ahead.

It will be chilly this week before moderating next week. WeatherBell

There is going to be another coastal storm developing south of New England to start the weekend. The longer range prognostications indicate this storm may impact the area, but for now it appears the storm should stay south, leaving us with a mostly sunny weekend and a slow return to average temperatures.

A storm is likely to pass south of New England this weekend. Tropical Tidbits

This is also the weekend we set the clocks back one hour, an annual ritual I routinely complain about. For the next four and a half months, we will stay on standard time. Although the sun will rise an hour earlier next week, it will also set an hour earlier, bringing back those dark afternoons. The good news is that because we’re setting the clocks back so late in the year, we have only about 4 weeks until the earliest sunset on December 8, and the afternoons will ever so slowly start becoming lighter the following day.