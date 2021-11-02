A regional program that teaches skills for jobs in the weatherization industry recently opened a new training center in Marlborough.

The Green Jobs Academy, part of the South Middlesex Opportunity Council, until now had operated out of the anti-poverty agency’s existing building on Chandler Street in Worcester. The academy has now relocated to 6,000 square feet of leased space at 91 Bartlett St. in Marlborough.

Academy staff recently joined city and state officials to celebrate the opening of the new facility, located near Interstate 495 and adjacent to the Campus at Marlborough industrial park. The academy provides entry-level skills training for people seeking to work in the weatherization industry, as well as continuing education for existing professionals.