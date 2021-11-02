“The hot real estate market has increased attendance at our auctions — anywhere from 10 to as many as 30 bidders — so attendance was definitely on the higher end,” said Justin Manning of JJ Manning Auctioneers. “The lack of power for many folks had zero adverse effect on the turnout.”

The Oct. 28 auction was held outdoors under overcast skies in a town that was still almost completely without power after a surprisingly powerful nor’easter took down trees and power lines a day earlier.

Twenty-six qualified bidders turned out for the auction of Scituate’s long-vacant Minot Fire Station — which sold for $585,000 in two minutes.

The winning bidder was Martina Alibrandi, who lives around the corner from the site with her husband, Mark. They have summered in Scituate for 50 years, and moved there year-round from Belmont about a year ago during the pandemic, she said.

Alibrandi said she and her husband haven’t finalized plans for the site — a possibility is demolishing the old station and building a single-family home — although she said they do not plan to live there themselves.

“Bottom line, it’s a beautiful location, beautiful lot, that we have passed by on family walks for years,” she said.

Scituate Town Meeting voted in 2020 to authorize the sale of the property, with the proceeds going to reduce the cost of a new senior center. The station was built in 1925, after the former one burned in 1924, and it was decommissioned in 1992.

The station has 1,756 square feet and sits on an 8,000-square-foot lot down the street from North Scituate’s ocean beach and overlooking Musquashicut Pond, according to the auction brochure, which noted that the property would be sold “as is, with all faults.” The assessed value is $724,000.

Town Administrator James Boudreau said the town will receive the $585,000 auction price, and the buyer will pay the auctioneers an additional $18,720 — bringing the total purchase price to $603,720.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.