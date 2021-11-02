Voters in Westwood approved borrowing beyond the limits imposed by Proposition 2½ to build a new elementary school by a wide margin of 1,815 in favor to 667 opposed.
The Oct. 26 ballot question was the last step needed to move forward with the estimated $87.8 million Paul R. Hanlon Elementary School, which will accommodate students from both the current Hanlon and Deerfield elementary schools and is scheduled to open in February 2024.
The new school will be built behind the current Hanlon Elementary, which would be demolished and replaced with new playing fields, parking lots, and a walking trail. The future of the Deerfield building is uncertain, officials said.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority has said it will reimburse Westwood for a portion of the cost; the town’s share is estimated at $69.6 million, officials said.
The project will cost the average homeowner — with a house valued at $837,300 and paying $13,855 annually in property taxes — an additional $462 per year for 30 years, according to town officials.
A Special Town Meeting had overwhelmingly voted for the project on Oct. 18, but townwide approval also was needed, according to Town Clerk Dottie Powers. About 20 percent of Westwood’s registered voters participated in the ballot question vote, she said.
