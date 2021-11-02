The elections come nearly two years after the outbreak of COVID-19, and mayors throughout the region have been on the frontlines leading their communities through the disaster and its economic consequences. Local leaders also face an ongoing national reckoning on race and equity -- issues that have been exacerbated by the health crisis.

Incumbents are being challenged in cities including Framingham, Medford, Newton, Salem, and Everett. Mayors in Somerville and Lynn aren’t running for reelection, and contested races in those cities will be settled by voters, as well as in Lawrence, where the acting mayor seeks a full term.

Voters are casting ballots Tuesday in contested mayoral races in more than a dozen cities across Greater Boston, making decisions that could shake up local leadership as communities continue their recovery from the pandemic.

In Somerville, the ballot offers voters a choice between a pair of city councilors -- Wilfred N. Mbah and Katjana Ballantyne. The winner in Tuesday’s election will succeed Mayor Joseph Curtatone.

Somerville mayoral candidate Will Mbah arrives to vote at the VNA Assisted Living Facility on the Alewife Brook Parkway. Somerville with his wife Christelle, daughter Grace, and son Joel. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Somerville mayoral candidate Katjana Ballantyne, center, after she voted at the VNA Assisted Living Facility on Alewife Brook Parkway Somerville did some campaigning with her family and campaign staff. With her is daughter Iliana, left, campaign manager Josh Troop, right, and her husband Richard wearing a mask. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee is also not on his city’s ballot, and two candidates are vying to take over from him: School Committee member Jared C. Nicholson and City Council President Darren P. Cyr.

Lawrence Acting Mayor Kendrys R. Vasquez, who took over for former Mayor Dan Rivera early this year, is seeking a full term in office. He faces challenger Brian DePeña on Tuesday’s ballot.

In Framingham, Newton, and Salem, incumbent mayors have been making the case for new terms this election season. These leaders also stand out as the first women elected by their cities to serve as mayor.

Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer, who was elected as the city’s first mayor in 2017, is working to fend off a challenge from former Framingham selectman Charlie Sisitsky. Spicer is the first popularly elected Black woman to serve as a mayor in Massachusetts.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, who was elected four years ago, faces former City Council colleague Amy Mah Sangiolo as Fuller campaigned for a second term.

Salem’s longtime chief executive, Mayor Kim Driscoll, who ran for a fifth four-year term, is being challenged by City Councilor Stephen G. Dibble.

Another incumbent, Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, is asking voters for a second two-year term as mayor. Also on Tuesday’s ballot is City Councilor John C. Falco, Jr.

In Everett, Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr., who was first elected in 2007, and City Councilor Fred Capone are appearing on Tuesday’s ballot.

Contested mayoral races are also being held Tuesday in Amesbury, Attleboro, Beverly, Brockton, Fall River, Gloucester, Haverhill, Marlborough, and Newburyport.

Amesbury - Mayor Kassandra Gove, who was also elected in 2019, and Republican state Representative James Kelcourse are on the city’s ballot.

Attleboro - Mayor Paul R. Heroux is running for reelection against challenger Todd E. McGhee. Heroux was first elected in 2017.

Beverly - Mayor Michael P. Cahill is being challenged by Esther W. Ngotho. Cahill was first elected in 2013.

Brockton - Mayor Robert Sullivan, who was first elected mayor in 2019, faces City Councilor Tina Cardoso.

Fall River - Mayor Paul Coogan is being challenged by City Council President Cliff Ponte. Coogan was first elected mayor in 2019.

Gloucester - Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken faces Gregory P. Verga. Romeo Theken was elected to a full term as mayor in 2015.

Haverhill - Mayor James Fiorentini is running for reelection to another two-year term against challenger City Councilor Colin LePage.

Marlborough - Mayor Arthur G. Vigeant, first elected in 2011, and David J. Garceau are facing off Tuesday.

Newburyport - City Councilor Charles F. Tontar and School Committee member Sean R. Reardon are running for an open mayor’s seat. Incumbent Mayor Donna Holaday did not seek reelection.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.