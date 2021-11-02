fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston’s historic election will be accompanied by largely decent weather with temperatures peaking in the 50s, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

“Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56,” forecasters wrote Tuesday.

There is a small chance for showers, just 20 percent, and those aren’t expected to arrive until mid-afternoon. “But mostly a dry weather day,’’ forecasters tweeted.

And there will be little wind, a contrast to last week’s nor’easter that hammered the region with gusts over 80 mph. Wind will range between just 5 to 8 miles an hour, forecasters wrote.

