Boston’s historic election will be accompanied by largely decent weather with temperatures peaking in the 50s, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.
“Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56,” forecasters wrote Tuesday.
There is a small chance for showers, just 20 percent, and those aren’t expected to arrive until mid-afternoon. “But mostly a dry weather day,’’ forecasters tweeted.
Expect clouds today, covering Cape Cod/Islands toward midday. A few light showers are possible, especially along the South Coast, but mostly a dry weather day. High temps will be in the 50s. pic.twitter.com/dyG2Y5BF2h— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 2, 2021
And there will be little wind, a contrast to last week’s nor’easter that hammered the region with gusts over 80 mph. Wind will range between just 5 to 8 miles an hour, forecasters wrote.
