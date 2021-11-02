Zurier, 62, a lawyer who served on the City Council and the Providence school board, faced Cannon after winning a hotly contested five-candidate Democratic primary on Oct. 5.

Zurier, a Democrat, received 90 percent of the vote, trouncing Republican Alex W. Cannon, who received 9.25 percent, according to unofficial results from the state Board of Elections. The vote tally was 2,560 for Zurier and 263 for Cannon.

PROVIDENCE — In a landslide, former Providence City Council member Samuel D. Zurier on Tuesday won a special election to fill the state Senate District 3 seat vacated by Gayle L. Goldin, who joined President Joe Biden’s administration.

In the general election, Zurier was heavily favored in an East Side district that is 63 percent Democrat, 32 percent unaffiliated, and 5 percent Republican.

He will succeed Goldin, a progressive Providence Democrat who stepped down on Aug. 17 to become a senior adviser in the US Labor Department’s Women’s Bureau.

“I’m very grateful to the voters for having navigated this obstacle course of an electoral process,” Zurier said Tuesday night. Among other obstacles, voters did not receive a postcard from the state with polling site information, as they did in the primary, so he spent a lot of time helping voters find polling stations, he said.

“My hat goes off to Alex Cannon for a very professional and positive campaign, which allowed voters to make their decision on the merits,” Zurier said. “And I am very grateful to my supporters, who made this possible.”

Looking ahead, he said, “My first project is to meet as many senators as I can and learn as much as I can about how the Senate works so that I can be as effective as I can once I take office.”

The Senate District 3 race was one of four special elections in Rhode Island on Tuesday.

In Central Falls, voters overwhelmingly approved borrowing $5.7 million to help build a new high school, which would replace the 94-year-old school that is now in poor condition, and to fix up other schools. The measure passed with 90 percent of the vote.

The 1.3-square-mile, majority-Latino city, which emerged from bankruptcy in 2012, is responsible for 4 percent of the total project cost of $144 million. The state, which took over financial control of the city’s school district 30 years ago, will borrow the rest.

“This a historical moment for Central Falls,” Mayor Maria Rivera said. “Our voters spoke loud and clear: We care about the bright futures of our students and they’re worth investing in! I’m so proud of our city for choosing to support this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a beautiful new high school and provide much-needed upgrades to our other school buildings.”

Rivera thanked the officials who backed the state enabling legislation needed to make the project possible.

“I want to give a special thanks to our incredible school community — our teachers, leaders, students, and families — for never giving up on this effort,” she said. “We did it! I can’t wait to see our new high school come to life and bring with it great new opportunities for our city.”

In addition to school upgrades, Central Falls voters in Ward 3 elected Kevin K. Kazarian to an open City Council seat. He was unopposed and will succeed the term-limited Hugo Figueroa.

In Pawtucket, 56 percent of voters chose Marlena Martins Stachowiak over Patricia A. DeDora-St. Germain, who received 44 percent, in a Democratic primary to fill the District 6 City Council seat vacated by Timothy Rudd. The general election is Dec. 7.

In Portsmouth, 62 percent of voters approved a proposal to borrow $21.4 million for school construction and renovation projects, and 54 percent approved plans to develop the Anne Hutchinson School property at 110 Bristol Ferry Road as affordable housing for seniors and a new senior center.

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, co-chair of the Rhode Island School Building Task Force, hailed passage of the Central Falls and Portsmouth school construction bonds, saying, “All students deserve to attend schools that are safe, warm, dry, and equipped for 21st century learning, and Rhode Islanders understand that investing in our schools and in our students is how we build a strong economy for the future.”

