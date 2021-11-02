Federal law prohibits foreign nationals from making contributions in connection with federal, state, or local elections but is silent on spending related to ballot initiatives, which put proposed statutes and, in some instances, constitutional amendments up to popular vote, according to an FEC legal analysis sent last month to parties in the dispute and obtained by The Washington Post. Documents related to the case will be made public this week, according to a letter included with the analysis.

In a 4-2 vote in July, commissioners dismissed a complaint against a Canadian subsidiary of an Australian mining company that helped finance efforts to defeat a 2018 Montana ballot measure that would have beefed up environmental protections.

The Federal Election Commission has affirmed in a not-yet-public decision that foreign nationals can finance efforts related to ballot initiatives, deciding that the federal ban on foreign money applies only to candidate elections.

The decision, which was first reported by Axios, is consistent with established interpretations of federal election law, campaign finance experts said. At the same time, it does not address whether certain types of ballot initiatives that explicitly involve a candidate or bear directly on elections, such as redistricting measures, might trigger the federal ban on foreign money, said Ellen Weintraub, a Democratic FEC commissioner.

"This should not be viewed as open season for foreigners to try to influence ballot initiatives that affect our voting process," she said in an interview, arguing that the scope of the rules should be clarified by federal statute.

Weintraub said she voted against the complaint's dismissal but would otherwise not comment on the specifics of the vote. Other people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe what is still a nonpublic matter, said the commission's Democratic chairwoman, Shana Broussard, voted with her three Republican colleagues. Broussard declined to comment in advance of the public release of documents in the case, which she said would take place on Friday.

David Brooks, executive director of Montana Trout Unlimited, one of the complainants in the case, expressed surprise over the decision, which he said enabled foreign interests to "exert significant influence on American policy or statewide policy." His group's allegation was that the Canadian subsidiary, Sandfire Resources, had made illegal contributions to committees opposing the ballot measure, Montana I-186, which would have created new requirements for hard rock mine permits based on water standards. The measure was defeated.

But Robert Kelner, who chairs Covington & Burling's Election and Political Law Practice Group, said the decision was in line with statute as well as prior determinations by the FEC.

"I think most members of the election bar have assumed that the foreign national contribution ban would not apply to ballot measure committees, and that's because the ban on its face really only applies to candidate elections," he said.

Washington Post

Biden to nominate Navy officer as second on Joint Chiefs

President Biden will nominate a four-star Navy officer as the Pentagon’s next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tapping Admiral Christopher W. Grady to replace Air Force General John Hyten, officials said on Tuesday.

The nomination paperwork was delivered to the Senate on Monday night, said two US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the administration had not yet announced the nomination publicly. With Hyten expected to retire Nov. 19, what is considered the Pentagon’s No. 2 military position could sit vacant pending Senate confirmation of his successor.

Grady, 58, is commander of US Fleet Forces Command, which prepares and provides naval forces to serve across the globe. He previously served as commander of the Navy’s Sixth Fleet, which oversees naval forces around Europe and Africa from a headquarters in Naples.

White House officials did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday about why it has taken so long to nominate someone for the job. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said last week that “we’re all mindful of the looming retirement of General Hyten.”

Senior Pentagon officials are not expected to name an acting vice chairman in Hyten’s absence, but will temporarily delegate some of his duties after he retires.

Vetting a nominee for such a senior position typically takes many weeks. In Hyten’s case, it included the Senate scrutinizing an allegation of sexual assault made against him by an Army colonel who had worked on his staff when the general led US Strategic Command, which is responsible for the military’s nuclear arsenal. The woman’s account generated intense scrutiny in the media and on Capitol Hill, but military investigators did not substantiate the allegations, and senators ultimately confirmed Hyten on a vote of 75 to 22.

The role of vice chairman has varied, but the officer in the job often has focused on modernizing the military and the nation’s nuclear weapons. By law, the vice chairman cannot come from the same service as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs. Army General Mark Milley has held that role since September 2019.

Washington Post

Minneapolis voters to decide on Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS — Voters in Minneapolis were deciding Tuesday whether to replace the city’s Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety, more than a year after George Floyd’s death under the knee of a white police officer launched a movement to defund or abolish police across the country.

Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey was also in a tough fight for a second term, facing a bevy of opponents who have attacked him for his leadership in the wake of Floyd’s death. Frey opposed the policing amendment. Two of his leading challengers in the field of 17 candidates, Sheila Nezhad and Kate Knuth, strongly supported the proposal.

Minneapolis voters were also deciding whether to replace the city’s unusual “weak mayor, strong council” system with a more conventional distribution of executive and legislative powers that would give the mayor clearer authority over day-to-day government operations.

While results from the ballot questions were expected Tuesday night, the mayoral race was a question mark because the city uses ranked choice voting. If no candidate reaches 50 percent in the first round of counting, the winner would be determined after a tally Wednesday of second- and potentially third-choice votes.

The future of policing in the city where Floyd’s death in May 2020 launched a nationwide reckoning on racial justice overshadowed everything on the municipal ballot. The debate brought national attention to the election, as well as a river of out-of-state money seeking to influence a contest that could shape changes in policing elsewhere, too.

Associated Press

Pence cites Madison and Bible on Jan. 6 decision

When asked Monday night about who made him “buck” President Trump’s wishes for him to not certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, former vice president Mike Pence told a group of young conservatives that he looked to the teachings of James Madison and the Bible to help defy Trump hours after the deadly pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

Speaking at a Young America’s Foundation event at the University of Iowa, Pence was asked by an audience member identified only as Jared about whether “someone in the White House convinced you that it would destroy your hopes of becoming president” if he followed Trump’s pressure to not certify the election results in Arizona and other states.

“My question is what is the name of the person who told you to buck President Trump’s plan and certify the votes?” the audience member asked.

Pence, who hid from a marauding mob during the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol as some chanted ‘”Hang Mike Pence,” responded, “James Madison” — the fourth president of United States who is known as the “father of the Constitution.”

The former vice president, whose answer was met with applause from the Iowa City audience, denied he was advised that it would hurt his chances of running for president if he followed Trump’s plan.

“Everything you’ve recited relative to me is false,” he said to the audience member.

He also cited a Bible verse he leaned on as he broke from Trump amid the chaos, referring to the oath he took to uphold the Constitution: “Psalm 15 says he who keeps his oath even when it hurts.”

Washington Post



