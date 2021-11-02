Talent is always important as Boston’s competitive edge, and the COVID-19 pandemic shined a bright light on how a changing workplace, especially remote work, could erode the city’s advantage. The city can mitigate those risks by capitalizing on an employer priority: developing and supplying a diverse, skilled talent pool.

The business community is dedicated to Boston’s future and committed to working with the next mayor. That’s the clear theme that emerged when the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce asked its 1,300 members about the pivotal mayoral election. Alongside this steadfast commitment, Chamber members also shared a broad set of concerns for the future of the city. Three surfaced as particularly important for Boston’s next mayor and the city’s competitiveness: the talent pipeline, transportation, and balancing climate action with development.

Among the next mayor’s top priorities should be to work with the business community to ensure that Boston attracts and embraces people and entrepreneurs of color so that employers in turn can ensure a diverse workforce. The city has and can continue to champion and partner with businesses of color, bolstering communities of color in the process. We must all work together to create new opportunities and encourage an inclusive economy for our city.

The next mayor also needs to be the key link between the Boston Public Schools, the School Committee, and employers to prepare students for successful careers. This includes skills development through robust career and vocational education, apprenticeships, and an essential-skills curriculum. With major capital needs for the district’s schools, the next mayor should examine enrollment trends and consider the hard choices necessary to leverage resources in the best way for students and to close racial and economic learning gaps. Some schools may need to be invested in or closed as part of this strategy. The business community stands ready to support that.

Transportation is another key to the region’s long-term health because it buttresses an economy and connects people to jobs. A return to the pre-pandemic commuting nightmare will slow the return to the city because people will opt to work remotely instead. This will affect the city’s vibrancy and small businesses, including restaurants and personal services.

A weak transportation system also affects housing demand, influencing where people live and how much they are willing to pay. Ultimately, it drives housing prices up for the region and edges out many middle-class families. The mayor will have to work with the state and the MBTA and be an ardent advocate for reliable, safe service that reaches all Boston neighborhoods. She should also urge the state to convene a mobility pricing commission to set a long-term strategy for funding transportation, including public transit.

Shoring up public transit is also a way to reduce emissions. The threat of sea level rise means Boston can’t just prepare for climate change; it must also proactively abate it by strengthening public transit and creating workable building standards.

The next mayor will have to balance climate-responsible building with supporting continued development. The risks of dampening development are significant because the city relies so heavily on the property tax for its budget. Efforts to reduce emissions are necessary but so is a development strategy that does not create direct or indirect additional costs — for example, extended review periods or compressed policy implementation timelines.

Most importantly, the new mayor has the challenge of addressing problems exposed by the pandemic and racial reckoning. Homelessness and addiction were laid bare on Boston streets. Thriving employment and cultural centers that supported small businesses were gutted by the shutdown and remote work. The racial reckoning will continue until we together demonstrate more progress, and the work to achieve equality is among the most urgent work for all of us.

James E. Rooney is president and CEO and Micho F. Spring is board chair of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.