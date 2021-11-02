I received quite a number of “family words,” defined by author Paul Dickson in the introduction to his 2007 book of that title as words that “just pop out of the fabric of a family or a small group of people.” Nary a family told me they call the feeling malaise .

Last time , reader Diane Garner, of Cambridge, wrote to request “a word to express the feeling of being ill all over but with no specific symptoms.” A number of people pointed out that English already has a perfectly good word with that meaning: malaise . Geoff Patton, of Ashland, helpfully sent me a dictionary entry for it. But when is the last time you told someone or someone told you, “I have a malaise”?

Elizabeth Handler, of Needham, reported, “When my 80-something-year-old mother is feeling ill but with no specific symptoms, she tells me she is feeling woogie (rhymes with boogie). She and her sisters have used this expression since childhood. I use it too.”

Barbara Duhamel, of Concord, wrote: “For years I have announced that I have the gruts when I’m feeling vaguely under the weather.” Tom Mullen and Susan Mavrinac, of Wakefield, told me, “In our household, we use the term proto-sick.” Shannon Larkin reported repurposing an existing jocular term: “We refer to that feeling as craptastic in my family.” And Peter Sussman, of Berkeley, Calif., wrote: “We Jews do a good job of complaining about the state of our health, so when in doubt, turn to Yiddish: ‘I’m feeling drecky.’”

Readers sent me new coinages as well, but few seemed self-explanatory, as the word would need to be if we’re going to use it in public. One that did explain itself, I thought, was nebulitis, from Kathy Sucich, of Framingham.

My all-around favorite was neither a family word nor a neologism but a term from times past, submitted by Sandra Perrault, of Methuen. She referenced “Let’s Bring Back: The Lost Language Edition,” by Lesley M.M. Blume, a 2013 collection of words that have been nearly lost to time. Sandra reported that it has this entry for all-overish: “Feeling not exactly well, yet not exactly sick — something along the lines of a preamble to illness. We have no contemporary word that describes this sensation as aptly.” I’m awarding bragging rights to Sandra for all-overish. Well done, Sandra!

On a different subject, Ann Birner, of Portsmouth, N.H., wrote: “Your last name only just now struck me. It seems to me that wallraff should be a real English word with some actual meaning, although no good idea is coming to mind.”

Funny you should mention it, Ann. I recently heard from Robert Skole, of Boston, who told me: “Perhaps you know that the name Wallraff is used as journalese in Swedish. To wallraff is to carry out undercover reporting, pulling off a wallraffare. This originated from reporting by Günter Wallraff, a German reporter and muckraker in the late 1960s and 1970s who specialized in posing as underpaid miners or factory workers, often immigrants.”

My “name relation” Günter is clearly more intrepid than I, but we do have a thing or two in common. This time let’s have an unofficial challenge that works backward from what’s usual here: The word is wallraff. What should it mean in English? Tip: Flattery will get you nowhere.

Meanwhile, our next official challenge comes from Annie Goodrich, who pointed out that my last column appeared on the same newspaper page as an “excoriation of the term Indian giver,” which is, of course, objectionable every which way. Annie went on to say: “Please ask your readership for a good word or term describing a person who gives a gift and then asks for it to be returned.”

Game on! Send your suggestions to me at Barbara.Wallraff@globe.com by noon on Friday, Nov. 12, and kindly include where you live.

Barbara Wallraff is a writer who lives in Cambridge, Mass., and London.



