In “Buses take center stage” (Page A1, Oct. 30), Taylor Dolven reported on the new Columbus Avenue bus-only infrastructure. This too-short section of center lanes for buses will be successful only if it also results in less private vehicle traffic. Barriers to achieving that include lack of enforcement of crosswalk and no-parking rules (as plagues dedicated lanes in Brighton and Roslindale) and, worse for this section, the absence of protected bicycle lanes.

Resistance to essential street-level transportation improvements exists not only with some in the general public but also within institutions such as police departments, the Massachusetts Port Authority, and the MBTA. The latter was exemplified in the paraphrased comment from a T official: “People will become more confident of turning over portions of their streets to buses once they see” dedicated bus lanes in action. The streets belong to everyone, not just those addicted to using private vehicles to get around. The idea that they somehow are giving up a prioritized use of city streets is 20th-century thinking we no longer can afford.