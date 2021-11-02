The Boston Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that the field size for the 126th Boston Marathon has been established as 30,000 participants.

All athletes must be fully vaccinated in order to participate in the race scheduled to take place on Monday, April 18, 2022.

“As we look to return to the traditional Patriots Day date for the first time since 2019 and allow for as many athletes to participate as safely as possible, we know that a fully vaccinated field is the appropriate requirement to implement,” said Tom Grilk, president and CEO of the BAA. “We had a 93% vaccination rate among our 125th Boston Marathon participants and want to do our part to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as we continue our return to racing.”