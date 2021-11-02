The Boston Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that the field size for the 126th Boston Marathon has been established as 30,000 participants.
All athletes must be fully vaccinated in order to participate in the race scheduled to take place on Monday, April 18, 2022.
“As we look to return to the traditional Patriots Day date for the first time since 2019 and allow for as many athletes to participate as safely as possible, we know that a fully vaccinated field is the appropriate requirement to implement,” said Tom Grilk, president and CEO of the BAA. “We had a 93% vaccination rate among our 125th Boston Marathon participants and want to do our part to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as we continue our return to racing.”
Advertisement
The 2021 field was capped at 20,000 entrants. The 2020 race was set at a size of 31,500 before it was canceled.
Registration for the 2022 Boston Marathon will take place over five days, opening on Monday at 10 a.m. and closing on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.
To register, any entrant who has reached the qualifying standard can submit a registration application through the BAA’s online platform. The qualifying window began on September 1, 2019.
Registration is not first come, first served. Achieving one’s qualifying standard does not guarantee acceptance into the Boston Marathon due to field size limitations. Those who are fastest among the pool of applicants in their age and gender group will be accepted.
Qualifying standards for the race can be found on the BAA’s website.
Any registered athlete who cannot provide proof of vaccination will not be allowed to participate in the race. Requests for a medical exemption will be reviewed individually.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.