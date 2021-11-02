“A good amount of frustration,” Carlo said Tuesday. “Just questioning, basically, we wanted to know what was going on and felt a responsibility to make it known we wanted more of an investigation, further review of how things were handled.

But the one Carlo landed on was frustration. A report from the law firm Jenner & Block revealed that NHLPA executive director Donald Fehr was twice made aware of allegations against Aldrich in 2010. Fehr released a statement saying “the system failed to support” Beach. Throughout the call, players asked for details about how such a failure could happen.

Bruins player representative Brandon Carlo felt a range of emotions during the NHLPA executive board call regarding the handling of Kyle Beach’s allegations of sexual assault against then-Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

“Overall, I think that will be accomplished, and that’s very important to players at this point to make sure that things are handled correctly, accordingly going forward, and also getting the knowledge out there who was involved in all this.”

Carlo said union representatives and players will have different reactions as they process new information, but it was too soon for talk of leadership change. His emphasis was on supporting Beach.

“Overall, I feel like there was good discussion,” Carlo said. “We felt a responsibility and also that we wanted to all watch the interview together with Kyle Beach. I think he was trying to display obviously a message for all of us and obviously he had a lot of courage in doing so. It was obviously very powerful and affected all of us in a way that you could tell, and I just want to commend him on his courage first and foremost.

“From there on it transitions to you feel a responsibility within the players association to really further investigate the knowledge and information that was given to certain people that didn’t act accordingly in regards to making more of an effort to stand up for Kyle.”

In a televised interview a week ago on TSN, Beach came forward as the “John Doe” in the case against Aldrich. The story sent shockwaves throughout the NHL. The Blackhawks issued an apology for dismissing Beach’s allegations at the time.

Carlo said coach Bruce Cassidy and team captain Patrice Bergeron had a discussion and felt it was important for the Bruins to watch the interview as a group.

“I think it was a great thing for all of us to do,” Carlo said. “It was very courageous for him to come out and do all this, and he’s not doing it for no reason. He’s doing it to put a stop to things like this and to see it, see the emotion involved with it, and also just gain an understanding that things like these do happen. His message was obviously very clear that you don’t have to be alone in it. So that was huge to see and very powerful, and I think it was great that we all watched it but also very hard to watch.”

Inconsistent schedule

Cassidy tried to look at the bright said of the inconsistent schedule to start the season.

The Bruins had a week off before their season opener. Now they’re on a four-day break before hosting the Red Wings on Thursday. Then after a stretch of five games in 10 days, they’ll have a five-day gap before they play again.

“You’re going to value this time at some point,” he said. “It helps you recover.”

With some players nicked up already, Cassidy started to say the downtime will give the team a chance to mend.

“I don’t want to say catch our breath, because we haven’t had to catch our breath,” he said.

Eventually, Cassidy said it would be nice to get into the rhythm of the season.

“The season’s here, it’s started, you want to get playing and playing on a regular basis,” he said.

In the meantime, Cassidy will find ways to keep players locked in.

“The challenge is for us, keeping everybody ready, using practice efficiently, and we’re trying to do that,” he said.

Comfort zone

Cassidy said the schedule has made it difficult for the goaltenders to find a rhythm. After a sharp performance in the opener, Jeremy Swayman dropped his next two starts. Meanwhile, Linus Ullmark had his best outing of the young season in last Saturday’s win over the Panthers, looking more comfortable after spending the preseason getting acclimated to his new surroundings.

“We just haven’t played enough hockey to get them both in a rhythm,” Cassidy said. “That’s a bit of our problem right now with our goaltenders is they’re not getting enough live action. That’s no fault of their own, it’s just the schedule.”

Ullmark said he’s been able to use the extra time to his advantage.

“Not playing as many games right now early in the season certainly helped me with getting accustomed to everything,” he said. “It’s a big transition moving to a different city, different people, all the different things that need to be readjusted and get the flow of it.”

Despite a rocky preseason, Cassidy said he wasn’t worried about Ullmark eventually finding his sea legs.

“He’s a confident guy, he’s got a good personality, so I think for him it was just getting his game in order,” Cassidy said “Every week, he looks a little more comfortable.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.