The Celtics’ tough start to the new season continued on Monday, losing to the Bulls despite having led the game at the end of the first quarter, halftime, and third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Chicago demolished Boston 39-11. It was such a staggering collapse that it set a record in the NBA shot-clock era.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, no team had entered the final quarter leading by at least 14 points only to lose by at least 14 points.