The Celtics’ tough start to the new season continued on Monday, losing to the Bulls despite having led the game at the end of the first quarter, halftime, and third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Chicago demolished Boston 39-11. It was such a staggering collapse that it set a record in the NBA shot-clock era.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, no team had entered the final quarter leading by at least 14 points only to lose by at least 14 points.
The Celtics led the Bulls 103-89 entering the 4th quarter last night and lost 128-114.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 2, 2021
It's the 1st time in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55) that a team lost by 14+ points after leading by 14+ entering the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/7IuWYc1NlE
The horrific stat is indicative of a larger problem that Boston has in terms of the team’s cohesion.
The Celtics will have a quick chance at redemption on Wednesday in Orlando against the Magic. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
