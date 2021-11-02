“We lost by 1 and I got rear-ended on [Rte.] 128 on the way home — that’s the definition of a bad day,” Kirby recalled.

Kirby had seen past D-S teams come close to capturing state championships — most recently in 2018 when the team claimed the runner-up honor after finishing just one stroke behind champion St. Mary’s of Lynn at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown.

NORTHBRIDGE — The emotions started pouring out of longtime Dover-Sherborn golf coach Jon Kirby moments after the Raiders posed for a team photo.

The coach left Tuesday’s Division 3 state final at Shining Rock Golf Club with a smile — and a new championship trophy — after D-S defeated Weston in a tiebreaker to capture the first golf state title in school history.

Each team’s top four scores counted toward their team totals. Both the Raiders’ and Wildcats’ top four combined to card 344, so MIAA officials counted the team’s fifth-best scores to determine the winner.

Sean Scannell’s 92 clinched it for D-S, as he finished five strokes better than Weston’s William Morsilli (97) recorded for the Wildcats’ fifth-best score.

Kirby compared waiting for the results to undergoing surgery.

“You hope it goes well,” he said as tears filled his eyes. “You hope when you come out of the ether that everything was fine, but you don’t know — you don’t have any idea. It’s unbelievable. I’m just so happy.”

Tim Hill led the Raiders with a team-low 10-over-par 82 to finish in a three-way tie for third place with JP Noone of Weston and Max DiGrigoli of Lenox.

Dover-Sherborn's Tim Hill shot an 82 to lead the Raiders to their first state title. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Jack Potter (84) posted the second-best score for D-S, while Ben Schroeder and Curtis Bowman rounded out the team’s top four with matching 89s. Owen Bingham (97) also competed for the Raiders, though his score didn’t count toward the team total.

“It was pretty riveting,” said Hill, who noted that he and his D-S teammates were monitoring the scores as they came in and originally thought they were going to lose to Weston by a stroke. “It went from us losing by 1, to tied, to a tiebreaker and then we turned into the winner. It was pretty exciting going from kind of sad to losing by 1, to tying and winning.”

The competition for the individual medalist award wasn’t nearly as dramatic, as Mashpee senior Colin Spencer carded a 2-under-par 70 that gave players, coaches, and spectators plenty to chat about while scores trickled in through much of the afternoon.

“I was just pretty solid,” Spencer said. “Not doing anything stupid was the biggest thing.”

Spencer, a returning Globe All-Scholastic and recent UConn commit, finished with four birdies — three of which came during a four-hole stretch on the back nine. He bested Sandwich’s Thomas Hurley and Weston’s Zach Pelzar, who split the runner-up award with identical 81s.

Sandwich (352) finished third in the team standings, Lenox (353) was fourth, and Gloucester (364) took fifth.

Mashpee's Colin Spencer finished 11 strokes ahead of any other golfer on Tuesday. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

MIAA Division 3 Championship

at Shining Rock Golf Club

TEAM: 1. Dover-Sherborn, 344; 1. Weston, 344; 3. Sandwich, 352; 4. Lenox, 353; 5. Gloucester, 364; 6. Ayer Shirley, 366; 7. Martha’s Vineyard, 367; 7. Ware, 367.

INDIVIDUAL

70 — Colin Spencer, Mashpee (Par 72).

81 — Thomas Hurley, Sandwich; Zach Pelzar, Weston.

82 — JP Noone, Weston; Tim Hill, Dover-Sherborn; Max Digrigoli, Lenox.

83 — Caden Capaldo, Case; Ethan Beauchemin, Palmer; Mason Dumas, Monson.

84 — Jack Potter, Dover-Sherborn; Evan Piekos, Bromfield.

85 — Richard Combra, Martha’s Vineyard; Andrew Bonnayer, Ware.

86 — Emma Abramson, Sandwich; Will Cahill, Rockport.



