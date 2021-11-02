Michaela Buckley, Andover — The sophomore netted the winner in a 1-0 victory over No. 8 North Andover, then scored two goals in a 6-2 win over Haverhill to secure the Merrimack Valley Large title.

Marcy Clapp, Masconomet — The junior goalkeeper finished the season with shutouts on back-to-back days, first in a 2-0 win over Swampscott, followed by a 2-0 victory over Marblehead.

Jane Maguire, Hamilton-Wenham — A senior, Maguire scored two goals in 5-1 victory over Rockport, followed by a goal and three assists in a 6-0 senior day victory over Amesbury.