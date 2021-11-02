Michaela Buckley, Andover — The sophomore netted the winner in a 1-0 victory over No. 8 North Andover, then scored two goals in a 6-2 win over Haverhill to secure the Merrimack Valley Large title.
Marcy Clapp, Masconomet — The junior goalkeeper finished the season with shutouts on back-to-back days, first in a 2-0 win over Swampscott, followed by a 2-0 victory over Marblehead.
Jane Maguire, Hamilton-Wenham — A senior, Maguire scored two goals in 5-1 victory over Rockport, followed by a goal and three assists in a 6-0 senior day victory over Amesbury.
Abby Shea, Somerset Berkley — The senior captain found the back of the net once in games against Case, a 3-1 win, and Bourne, a 4-0 victory.
Molly Webster, Newburyport — In a 4-3 nonleague win over Tewksbury on Wednesday, the senior recorded three goals, including two within one minute, to propel the No. 11 Clippers (12-2-4).
Rachel Welch, Franklin — The sophomore keeper recorded 11 saves in 2-0 win over King Philip on Wednesday as the Panthers (13-1-2) a spot at the top of the Hockomock Kelley-Rex division.
