Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s match at Leipzig in the Champions League because of hamstring and knee pain, the club said. Messi was replaced at halftime of PSG’s 2-1 victory over Lille in the French league on Friday with coach Mauricio Pochettino describing the substitution as a “precaution.” PSG leads its Champions League group and plays last-place Leipzig Wednesday. “Leo Messi has discomfort in his left hamstring and pain in his knee following a contusion,” the club said.

Former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were charged with fraud and other offenses by Swiss prosecutors Tuesday after a six-year investigation into a controversial $2 million payment. Blatter, 85, and Platini, 66, now face a trial at federal criminal court in Bellinzona, Switzerland. They could be jailed for several years if found guilty, though Swiss cases often take years to reach a conclusion. “This payment damaged FIFA’s assets and unlawfully enriched Platini,” Swiss federal prosecutors said in a statement. The case was opened in September 2015 and ousted Blatter ahead of schedule as FIFA president. It also ended Platini’s campaign to succeed his former mentor.

Ronaldo shines for Man U

Cristiano Ronaldo again came to Manchester United’s rescue with two goals — including a stoppage-time effort — to salvage a 2-2 draw vs. Atalanta at Bergamo, Italy, in the Champions League. Ronaldo had scored a late winner against Atalanta at Old Trafford two weeks ago when United overturned a 2-0 halftime deficit to win 3-2. And the Portuguese forward scored at the end of each half to help his team to what could prove to be a precious point in Bergamo. It was Ronaldo’s fifth goal in four Champions League matches since his return to United.

Auto racing

Busch penalized for slur

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch should not have used a slur referring to the mentally disabled during a post-race interview and NASCAR was right to order the tempestuous driver to undergo sensitivity training, team owner Joe Gibbs said. Busch apologized on social media for using the slur while complaining about driver Brad Keselowski following Sunday’s race at Martinsville. NASCAR said Busch must complete the training before the start of the 2022 season because of language used in violation of NASCAR’s conduct guidelines. Busch, the Cup champion in 2015 and again in 2019, has two wins this season for Joe Gibbs Racing but failed to qualify among the championship four drivers for Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

Baseball

Indians begin transition

The Indians began removing the team’s scripted logo atop the giant scoreboard at Progressive Field as they transition their name to the Guardians. Crews started dismantling the letters, beginning with the “I” on the 80-foot-long sign. It’s another step in the offseason change for the Major League Baseball team, which has been called the Indians since 1915. The removal of the letters is expected to take several days. After cutting into the first letter, workers had to delicately remove a section to be lifted with a crane between two of the ballpark’s toothbrush-like light towers.

College basketball

Duke opens with Kentucky

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski begins his farewell season with a final appearance on the sideline at Madison Square Garden, highlighting the 2021-22 college basketball schedule at “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” With capacity crowds now allowed back in the building, Krzyzewski and his ninth-ranked Blue Devils play No. 10 Kentucky Nov. 9 in the 12th annual Champions Classic. The opening-night doubleheader tips off with No. 3 Kansas facing Michigan State — the four powerhouse programs have combined for 18 national championships. Krzyzewski, 74, announced in June his plans to retire after the upcoming season. He will be succeeded at Duke by associate head coach Jon Scheyer.