The Celtics have often shown a lack of effort and energy, and those have never been issues for Nesmith. He gained confidence during the Las Vegas Summer League and then had a solid preseason. But since the real games began, he has mostly remained attached to the bench.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka is still experimenting with lineups and rotations, and it’s been challenging because of absences due to injuries and COVID-19. But Aaron Nesmith has been healthy, and it’s been a bit surprising that the second-year wing hasn’t nudged into the mix.

Nesmith has played a total of 28 minutes and missed all 10 of his shots, including nine 3-pointers. But it’s impossible to gauge a player’s rhythm in that small of a sample size.

Advertisement

Udoka was asked about Nesmith’s absence when he sat out the loss to the Wizards last Wednesday.

“You know, he just [needs to] be who he is and shoot the ball,” Udoka said, “and we told him to take his time, slow down, and play like he did in the summer and early in the preseason when guys were out.

“So we’re confident in him. He’s gotten some great looks that he’s missed, as have other guys in the early season, but he’s a guy we’ll definitely rely on.”

Nesmith did not play in the rematch against the Wizards Saturday, and he was inserted for the final minute of Monday’s crushing 128-114 loss against the Bulls, after the outcome was decided. With the Celtics 2-5 and searching for answers, it’s probably time to give Nesmith a chance to give this team a jolt off the bench.

He shows as much hustle as anyone on the team and is a reliable defender, and he’s shown he can knock down outside shots when given the opportunity, which could help ease some of the congestion around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Advertisement

Other thoughts about the state of the Celtics:

▪ One of the more troublesome aspects of the 2-5 start is that the Celtics have fallen toward the bottom of the conference standings despite not playing a true powerhouse yet. Sure, the Knicks are solid, and the Hornets, Bulls, and Wizards have improved. But there are still four games each against the Nets, Bucks, and 76ers, as well as three against the Heat.

Also, the Rockets are the only team the Celtics have played from the powerful Western Conference, and they may be the worst of the bunch.

▪ Marcus Smart’s comments about the unwillingness of Brown and Tatum to pass the ball generated plenty of buzz after the humbling loss to the Bulls. Smart gave a long, detailed answer about how teams know that the Celtics are trying find the two All-Stars in late-game isolation plays, and defenses are adjusting accordingly.

But one line in the middle of his statement stood out:

“They don’t want to pass the ball, and that’s something they’re going to learn.”

On its own, that sounds like a scathing rebuke of two teammates. That’s why that line received so much attention. But context is important here. Smart continued:

“They’re still learning and we’re proud of the progress they are making, but they are going to have to make another step and find ways to not only create for themselves but create for others on this team, to open up the court for them later in the game where they don’t always have to take those tough shots or take tough matchups when they do get the one-on-one and see a trap. Just reading that. It’s something that we’ve been asking for them to do and they’re learning. We’ve just got to continue to help those guys do that and to help our team.”

Advertisement

Yes, Smart was frustrated. He wants to be more of a playmaker and said he feels that sometimes he just ends up standing in the corner. But his one controversial sentence amid all the others isn’t evidence that this team has massive internal issues.

For what it’s worth, Tatum was not scheduled to speak to the media after the game. Brown was initially going to talk, but his news conference was called off.

▪ Perhaps the most bizarre statistic in recent memory: The Celtics did not register a single defensive rebound during their fourth-quarter collapse Monday. The Bulls missed just three shots in the quarter and gathered offensive rebounds on all three.

“That was drastic,” forward Al Horford said. “We could never kind of stop their run or slow their run down.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.