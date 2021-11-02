Under the new MIAA realignment, a number of programs with strong pedigrees moved up or down a division, creating loaded fields, especially in Division 1.

The first installment of the MIAA statewide boys’ soccer tournament, featuring five divisions and utilizing a power rankings system to determine seeding, will kick off with preliminary round matches on Thursday.

With 204 teams participating, here’s a breakdown of each bracket:

Division 1: 13 of the top 21 seeds in D1 were ranked in the Globe’s final regular season Top 20 poll. Hingham, which moved up to D1 this fall, earned the top seed after cruising through the Patriot League with a 15-1-1 record and a plus-46 goal differential. The Harbormen will be challenged by a slew of Bay State Conference powerhouses, including the Globe’s top-ranked team Needham (14-0-4), Newton North (12-2-4), Framingham (11-2-5), and Brookline (9-3-6). Undefeated Brockton (13-0-1), which ended the season with a nonleague win over BC High, is seeded sixth and will be a factor.

Led by star keeper Eric Wildrick, Arlington (12-0-5) allowed just four goals all season and is poised to make noise as the eight seed in their first season as a D1 program. Ludlow and Leominster are strong contenders from Western Mass., while Lexington, Medford, BC High, Concord-Carlisle, and St. John’s Prep are always dangerous.

Division 2: D2 is headlined by second-seeded Masconomet (18-0), one of two teams in the state to win every game. Masco beat up on the Northeastern Conference, outscoring opponents 82-9, and also secured a marquee nonleague win over St. John’s Prep in late October. East Longmeadow (11-2-5) earned the top seed and Tri-Valley League champion Holliston (14-1-1) is seeded third.

Annual D2 power Nauset (8th seed) went 15-1-2 and had been the Globe’s top-ranked team since August, but the Warriors dropped their toughest test of the season Sunday at Pembroke. 11th-seeded Oliver Ames (12-3-2) and 15th-seeded Wayland (9-2-5) are lurking, a pair of programs that seem to play their best soccer in November.

Division 3: Pembroke (15-2-1) ended the season on a 13-game winning streak, highlighted by the win over Nauset on Sunday. The Titans are seeded second behind Belchertown (13-1-4). Norwell (16-0-2) completed a fourth straight undefeated regular season and will look to break through with an elusive state title as the three seed.

Fourth-seeded Dighton-Reheboth (15-1) and its potent offense led by Kevin Smith and Reece Cordeiro will create headaches for opposing defenses. The same can be said for fifth-seeded Cardinal Spellman (15-0-3), which received 80 combined goals from senior standouts Alex Kuzmich and Melvin Alves.

Sleepers in this bracket include Newburyport (16-1-1), Gloucester (14-2-2), Watertown (7-8-5), and North Reading (10-4-3).

Division 4: D4 is headlined by top-seeded Hampshire (16-0), which joined Masco as the only team in the state to win every game. Rockland finished 15-1-1 with a tie against Norwell and can score in a hurry, while fifth-seeded Cohasset always seems to make a run in the D4 tournament.

Look out for 13th-seeded Manchester Essex and All-State player Naderson Curtis and seventh-seeded West Bridgewater (16-2-1).

Burke and Tech Boston from the City League are sleepers.

Division 5: Bromfield (15-2-1) is the three-time defending state champion in Division 4 and will be the favorite as the top seed in D5. They’ll be challenged by fifth-seeded Sutton (13-2-2) and Douglas (10-5-2).

Second-seeded Millis (10-5-3) put together a strong season in the Tri-Valley League. KIPP Academy (14-4) and star striker Marco Escobar (102 career goals) is seeded 12th and is a contender.

MIAA Boys’ Soccer Tournament

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Hingham (15-1-1); 2. Needham (14-0-4); 3. Newton North (12-2-4); 4. Marshfield (11-4-2); 5. Leominster (14-0-2); 6. Brockton (13-0-1); 7. Framingham (11-2-5); 8. Arlington (12-0-5); 9. Brookline (9-3-6); 10. Ludlow (10-2-6); 11. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (12-3-3); 12. Algonquin (10-3-5); 13. Lexington (11-2-3); 14. Medford (12-0-4); 15. BC High (10-5-2); 16. Weymouth (8-4-6); 17. St. John’s Prep (10-4-4); 18. Concord-Carlisle (8-4-5); 19. Everett (12-1-3); 20. Milford (12-3-3); 21. Acton-Boxborough (9-3-5); 22. Lincoln-Sudbury (8-3-5); 23. Bishop Feehan (10-3-5); 24. North Andover (11-1-4); 25. Beverly (9-5-3); 26. Franklin (10-4-4); 27. Wellesley (6-9-3); 28. Belmont (6-9-3); 29. Shrewsbury (4-7-5); 30. Braintree (4-9-5); 31. New Bedford (9-7-1); 32. Central Catholic (11-3-4); 33. Revere (9-6-4); 34. Attleboro (8-7-3); 35. Cambridge (6-6-6); 36. Durfee (8-6-4); 37. Peabody (8-8-1); 38. Andover (7-5-6); 39. Malden (8-6-4); 40. Springfield Central (8-6-4); 41. Doherty (9-6-1).

Thu., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

Andover at Wellesley, TBA; Attleboro at New Bedford, TBA; Cambridge at Braintree, TBA; Doherty at North Andover, TBA; Durfee at Shrewsbury, TBA; Malden at Franklin, TBA; Peabody at Belmont, TBA; Revere at Central Catholic, TBA; Springfield Central at Beverly, TBA.

Sat., Nov. 6 — First round

TBA at Needham, TBA; TBA at Newton North, TBA; TBA at Arlington, TBA; TBA at Brockton, TBA; TBA at Brookline, TBA; TBA at Framingham, TBA; TBA at Hingham, TBA; TBA at Leominster, TBA; TBA at Marshfield, TBA; Acton-Boxborough at Algonquin, TBA; Bishop Feehan at Ludlow, TBA; Concord-Carlisle at BC High, TBA; Everett at Medford, TBA; Lincoln-Sudbury at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), TBA; Milford at Lexington, TBA; St. John’s Prep at Weymouth, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. East Longmeadow (11-2-5); 2. Masconomet (18-0-0); 3. Holliston (14-1-1); 4. Plymouth North (11-4-3); 5. Agawam (15-3-0); 6. West Springfield (9-6-3); 7. Longmeadow (7-6-4); 8. Nauset (15-1-2); 9. Melrose (12-4-0); 10. Reading (10-3-3); 11. Oliver Ames (12-3-2); 12. Woburn (9-4-3); 13. Silver Lake (9-7-2); 14. Hopkinton (13-4-1); 15. Wayland (9-2-5); 16. Westborough (9-7-1); 17. Westwood (8-5-3); 18. Walpole (7-7-5); 19. Nashoba (10-4-3); 20. Amherst-Pelham (6-10-2); 21. Canton (10-4-4); 22. Shepherd Hill (11-3-2); 23. Bedford (7-3-5); 24. Scituate (8-5-5); 25. Wakefield (6-5-7); 26. Duxbury (5-11-2); 27. Milton (6-10-2); 28. Ashland (9-7-2); 29. Mansfield (8-4-4); 30. Somerset Berkley (9-4-4); 31. Quincy (6-9-3); 32. Dartmouth (6-8-2); 33. North Attleborough (8-8-2); 34. Northampton (12-6-0); 35. Billerica (10-2-6); 36. Marblehead (8-7-3); 37. Fitchburg (8-7-3); 38. Worcester North (10-3-3); 39. Grafton (7-7-5).

Thu., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

Billerica at Somerset Berkley, TBA; Fitchburg at Ashland, TBA; Grafton at Duxbury, TBA; Marblehead at Mansfield, TBA; North Attleborough at Dartmouth, TBA; Northampton at Quincy, TBA; Worcester North at Milton, TBA.

Sat., Nov. 6 — First round

TBA at Masconomet, TBA; TBA at Agawam, TBA; TBA at Plymouth North, TBA; TBA at West Springfield, TBA; TBA at East Longmeadow, TBA; TBA at Holliston, TBA; TBA at Longmeadow, TBA; Amherst-Pelham at Silver Lake, TBA; Bedford at Reading, TBA; Canton at Woburn, TBA; Nashoba at Hopkinton, TBA; Scituate at Melrose, TBA; Shepherd Hill at Oliver Ames, TBA; Wakefield at Nauset, TBA; Walpole at Wayland, TBA; Westwood at Westborough, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Belchertown (13-1-4); 2. Pembroke (15-2-1); 3. Norwell (16-0-2); 4. Dighton-Rehoboth (15-1-0); 5. Cardinal Spellman (15-0-3); 6. Newburyport (16-1-1); 7. Old Rochester (11-5-2); 8. Gloucester (14-2-2); 9. Greater New Bedford (12-4-2); 10. Medway (10-7-1); 11. North Middlesex (10-5-1); 12. Nipmuc (11-4-3); 13. Medfield (9-6-3); 14. Tantasqua (12-3-1); 15. Hanover (5-10-3); 16. Foxborough (9-8-1); 17. Dover-Sherborn (8-8-2); 18. Stoneham (5-9-4); 19. Martha’s Vineyard (7-7-3); 20. Essex Tech (15-1-2); 21. Watertown (7-8-5); 22. North Reading (10-4-3); 23. East Bridgewater (12-4-2); 24. Lynnfield (9-6-3); 25. Pentucket (8-5-3); 26. Sandwich (5-6-4); 27. Dedham (8-7-3); 28. Bishop Stang (11-7-0); 29. Archbishop Williams (8-8-2); 30. Austin Prep (10-8-2); 31. St. Mary’s (8-7-3); 32. Pittsfield (4-11-3); 33. Auburn (11-5-2); 34. Oakmont (10-6-1); 35. Greater Lowell (7-7-4); 36. Latin Academy (11-2-5); 37. Monty Tech (11-6-1); 38. Excel Academy (8-0-0); 39. Diman (8-8-1); 40. East Boston (10-4-1); 41. St. Paul (9-7-0); 42. Putnam (8-7-3).

Thu., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

Auburn at Pittsfield, TBA; Diman at Sandwich, TBA; East Boston at Pentucket, TBA; Excel Academy at Dedham, TBA; Greater Lowell at Austin Prep, TBA; Latin Academy at Archbishop Williams, TBA; Monty Tech at Bishop Stang, TBA; Oakmont at St. Mary’s, TBA; Putnam at East Bridgewater, TBA; St. Paul at Lynnfield, TBA.

Sat., Nov. 6 — First round

TBA at Medway, TBA; TBA at Newburyport, TBA; TBA at Norwell, TBA; TBA at Old Rochester, TBA; TBA at Pembroke, TBA; TBA at Belchertown, TBA; TBA at Cardinal Spellman, TBA; TBA at Dighton-Rehoboth, TBA; TBA at Gloucester, TBA; TBA at Greater New Bedford, TBA; Dover-Sherborn at Foxborough, TBA; Essex Tech at Medfield, TBA; Martha’s Vineyard at Tantasqua, TBA; North Reading at North Middlesex, TBA; Stoneham at Hanover, TBA; Watertown at Nipmuc, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Hampshire (16-0-0); 2. Easthampton (11-4-3); 3. Rockland (15-1-1); 4. Frontier (12-2-4); 5. Cohasset (10-6-2); 6. West Bridgewater (16-2-1); 7. Monument Mtn. (8-4-6); 8. Wahconah (9-3-6); 9. Nantucket (12-4-1); 10. Pope Francis (6-9-3); 11. Lynn Tech (12-4-1); 12. Manchester Essex (11-5-1); 13. South Hadley (9-6-3); 14. Winthrop (10-6-2); 15. Blackstone Valley (11-3-3); 16. Hamilton-Wenham (9-5-4); 17. Mashpee (7-8-2); 18. TechBoston (11-3-1); 19. Bishop Connolly (10-3-1); 20. Burke (11-3-4); 21. Amesbury (7-6-3); 22. Whitinsville Christian (9-8-0); 23. Littleton (4-8-4); 24. Shawsheen (8-3-5); 25. Northeast (7-9-2); 26. Sturgis West (7-6-2); 27. Mahar (4-12-0); 28. Lunenburg (9-3-4); 29. Abington (5-10-3); 30. Tyngsborough (6-10-0); 31. Bellingham (2-16-0); 32. Ipswich (6-9-3); 33. Bay Path (8-5-3); 34. Northbridge (9-4-3); 35. Advanced Math and Science (6-6-4); 36. Sturgis East (7-7-3); 37. Trivium (12-0-1); 38. St. Mary (Westfield) (14-3-1); 39. Wareham (10-3-3).

Thu., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

Advanced Math and Science at Tyngsborough, TBA; Bay Path at Ipswich, TBA; Northbridge at Bellingham, TBA; St. Mary (Westfield) at Mahar, TBA; Sturgis East at Abington, TBA; Trivium at Lunenburg, TBA; Wareham at Sturgis West, TBA.

Sat., Nov. 6 — First round

TBA at Monument Mtn., TBA; TBA at Rockland, TBA; TBA at West Bridgewater, TBA; TBA at Cohasset, TBA; TBA at Hampshire, TBA; TBA at Easthampton, TBA; TBA at Frontier, TBA; Amesbury at Manchester Essex, TBA; Bishop Connolly at Winthrop, TBA; Burke at South Hadley, TBA; Littleton at Pope Francis, TBA; Mashpee at Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; Northeast at Wahconah, TBA; Shawsheen at Nantucket, TBA; TechBoston at Blackstone Valley, TBA; Whitinsville Christian at Lynn Tech, TBA.

DIVISION 5

Seeds: 1. Bromfield (14-2-1); 2. Millis (10-5-3); 3. Douglas (10-5-2); 4. Hopedale (12-4-1); 5. Sutton (12-3-2); 6. Maynard (11-3-3); 7. Westport (13-2-2); 8. Mt. Greylock (3-9-4); 9. Lenox (5-10-3); 10. KIPP Academy (14-4-0); 11. Keefe Tech (11-4-0); 12. Holbrook (7-9-1); 13. Springfield International (14-3-1); 14. Granby (13-3-2); 15. Falmouth Academy (8-4-5); 16. Georgetown (5-11-2); 17. Tahanto (8-4-4); 18. Pathfinder (15-0-3); 19. Boston International (8-6-2); 20. Hopkins (12-5-0); 21. Oxford (8-5-3); 22. Smith Academy (11-5-2); 23. Rising Tide Charter (8-5-3); 24. Saint Joseph Prep (15-1-1); 25. Mt. Everett (2-14-2); 26. West Boylston (10-5-1); 27. Gardner (7-6-3); 28. Atlantis Charter (7-5-0); 29. Blue Hills (12-4-1); 30. Quaboag (8-8-2); 31. Westfield Tech (15-0-3); 32. South Shore Voc-Tech (10-4-1); 33. Pioneer Charter I (13-3-0); 34. Upper Cape (10-6-1); 35. Hoosac Valley (13-3-2); 36. Cape Cod Tech (10-4-3); 37. Nashoba Valley Tech (9-9-0); 38. Gateway (12-3-2); 39. Taconic (9-8-1); 40. Smith Voc. (11-6-1); 41. McCann Tech (8-5-4); 42. Franklin County Tech (9-9-0); 43. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion (9-7-2).

Thu., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

Cape Cod Tech at Blue Hills, TBA; Franklin County Tech at Rising Tide Charter, TBA; Gateway at Gardner, TBA; Hoosac Valley at Quaboag, TBA; McCann Tech at Saint Joseph Prep, TBA; Nashoba Valley Tech at Atlantis Charter, TBA; Pioneer Charter I at South Shore Voc-Tech, TBA; Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion at Smith Academy, TBA; Smith Voc. at Mt. Everett, TBA; Taconic at West Boylston, TBA; Upper Cape at Westfield Tech, TBA.

Sat., Nov. 6 — First round

TBA at Maynard, TBA; TBA at Millis, TBA; TBA at Mt. Greylock, TBA; TBA at Westport, TBA; TBA at Bromfield, TBA; TBA at Douglas, TBA; TBA at Hopedale, TBA; TBA at Sutton, TBA; TBA at Lenox, TBA; TBA at KIPP Academy, TBA; TBA at Keefe Tech, TBA; Boston International at Granby, TBA; Hopkins at Springfield International, TBA; Oxford at Holbrook, TBA; Pathfinder at Falmouth Academy, TBA; Tahanto at Georgetown, TBA.