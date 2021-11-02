Division 1 : D1 is headlined by undefeated Hingham (17-0-1), which cruised through a daunting Patriot League schedule without blemish. Junior midfielder Sophie Reale leads the Harborwomen with 32 points. Bishop Feehan (16-1-1) also enters the field as a favorite, fresh off a Catholic Central League championship. The Shamrocks have scored 88 goals while only conceding four all season. Franklin (13-1-2) has won nine matches in a row and No. 5 Newton South (12-0-6) maintains a zero in the loss column. Fellow Dual County League powerhouse Acton-Boxborough holds a five-match unbeaten streak.

As the MIAA has transitioned to a statewide tournament, the girls’ soccer bracket looks entirely different than past years. Traditional rivalries make way for cross-state travel and new foes, as each team challenges for the title of state champion.

Senior Kailee McCabe leads the way for the Foxborough girls' soccer team, the xxxx seed in the MIAA Division 2 tournament.

Advertisement

Sleepers: No. 17 North Andover (13-2-3), No. 12 Winchester (13-2-3)

Division 2: No. 2 Oliver Ames (13-1-2) successfully navigated a tough Hockomock League schedule, winning the Davenport Division. Boston University commit Camryn O’Connor paces the Tigers with 18 goals. Led by the state’s reigning Player of the Year, Arianna Bezanson, Northeast Conference champion Danvers (13-2-3) lines up a prohibitive favorite. No. 10 Masconomet (16-2) split its season series with Danvers and boasts a balanced attack, buoyed by junior Taylor Bovardi. Tri-Valley League Large Division champion Medfield (12-2-3) is also dangerous. Patriot League Keenan Division combatants Plymouth North (12-5), Whitman-Hanson (12-5-1), and Silver Lake (10-4-2) highlight the top of the bracket.

Sleepers: No. 16 Notre Dame (Hingham) (13-1-2), No. 26 Marblehead (13-4-1), No. 25 Wakefield (12-5-1)

Division 3: Foxborough (12-1-4) enters the tournament as the strongest looking squad. Led by senior Holy Cross commit Kailee McCabe (31 goals, 11 assists), the Warriors have scored 68 goals this season. Norwell (15-1-2) has torn up the South Shore Conference and Dedham (12-0-6) remains unbeaten, conceding just eight goals. Hanover (15-3) cruised to a Patriot League Fisher Division title. Bishop Fenwick (8-1-6) has only surrendered three goals all year and Austin Prep (15-3-2) also had a strong season, scoring 51 more goals than they allowed.

Advertisement

Sleepers: No. 15 Newburyport (12-2-4), No. 18 Swampscott (10-4-4)

Division 4: Cohasset (12-2-2), boasting the midfield duo of junior Cat Herman and freshman Tess Barrett, rolled to an 11-1-0 record in South Shore League play and will be a tough out in the D4 tournament. Hamilton-Wenham (13-1-2) cruised to a Cape Ann League Baker Division title and has only surrendered 12 goals this season. West Bridgewater (16-2) went undefeated in Mayflower Athletic Conference play, scoring an astonishing 107 goals this season. Central Mass. powers Littleton (14-1-1) and No. 5 Blackstone Valley (15-1-2) will be very tough outs.

Sleepers: No. 14 Pope Francis (16-1-2), No. 18 St. Mary (Westfield) (15-3), No. 12 Mashpee (7-7-3)

Division 5: Monson (18-0) brings a clean record into the D5 tournament and has eyes set on the title. Whitinsville Christian (14-2) has won each of their games without surrendering a goal. Palmer (15-1-2) boasts a strong defensive unit, having not allowed a goal since Oct. 5. Mystic Valley (13-3-1) could make some serious noise, led by sophomore goal scorer Reilly Hickey (26 goals, 6 assists).

Sleepers: No. 11 West Boylston (13-1-2), No. 13 Georgetown (11-5-2), No. 19 Mystic Valley

MIAA Girls’ Soccer Tournament

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Hingham (16-0-1); 2. Bishop Feehan (16-1-1); 3. Acton-Boxborough (12-2-2); 4. Franklin (13-1-2); 5. Newton South (12-0-6); 6. Natick (11-1-5); 7. Wellesley (12-3-3); 8. Algonquin (10-5-2); 9. Marshfield (10-6-2); 10. Concord-Carlisle (11-2-5); 11. Needham (11-5-2); 12. Winchester (13-2-3); 13. Brookline (12-2-3); 14. Arlington (14-3-1); 15. King Philip (11-6-1); 16. Framingham (10-5-3); 17. North Andover (13-2-3); 18. Westford (8-5-3); 19. Shrewsbury (7-6-4); 20. Hopkinton (10-8-0); 21. Lexington (9-7-2); 22. Bridgewater-Raynham (14-4-0); 23. Peabody (7-5-4); 24. Andover (11-4-3); 25. Lincoln-Sudbury (6-8-4); 26. Wachusett (4-9-3); 27. Attleboro (9-7-2); 28. Central Catholic (8-6-3); 29. Reading (4-8-4); 30. Waltham (6-9-2); 31. Beverly (8-8-1); 32. Newton North (3-10-4); 33. Chelmsford (9-5-4); 34. Methuen (9-3-5); 35. Durfee (8-8-2); 36. Barnstable (5-2-5); 37. Lynn Classical (15-0-3); 38. Springfield Central (9-7-2); 39. Medford (9-6-3); 40. Doherty (7-7-2); 41. Everett (9-9-0).

Advertisement

Thu., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

Chelmsford at Newton North, TBA; Durfee at Waltham, TBA; Everett at Andover, TBA; Lynn Classical at Central Catholic, TBA; Medford at Wachusett, TBA; Methuen at Beverly, TBA; Springfield Central at Attleboro, TBA.

TBA — Preliminary

Barnstable at Reading, TBA; Doherty at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Marshfield, TBA; TBA at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; TBA at Natick, TBA; TBA at Algonquin, TBA; TBA at Newton South, TBA; TBA at Bishop Feehan, TBA; TBA at Wellesley, TBA; TBA at Franklin, TBA; TBA at Hingham, TBA; Bridgton Academy at Needham, TBA; Hopkinton at Brookline, TBA; Lexington at Winchester, TBA; North Andover at Framingham, TBA; Peabody at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; Shrewsbury at Arlington, TBA; Westford at King Philip, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Plymouth North (12-5-0); 2. Oliver Ames (13-1-2); 3. Whitman-Hanson (12-5-1); 4. Silver Lake (10-4-4); 5. Danvers (13-2-3); 6. Medfield (13-2-3); 7. Westborough (11-0-5); 8. Grafton (14-1-3); 9. East Longmeadow (14-3-1); 10. Masconomet (16-2-0); 11. Mansfield (11-4-1); 12. Ludlow (11-4-3); 13. Agawam (15-3-0); 14. Minnechaug (8-6-4); 15. Westwood (11-4-3); 16. Notre Dame (Hingham) (13-1-2); 17. Scituate (9-9-0); 18. Nashoba (5-6-5); 19. Duxbury (4-12-2); 20. Longmeadow (8-5-5); 21. Holliston (6-6-5); 22. Canton (6-6-5); 23. Dartmouth (12-3-3); 24. Walpole (6-10-2); 25. Wakefield (12-5-1); 26. Marblehead (13-4-1); 27. West Springfield (2-9-5); 28. North Attleborough (7-9-2); 29. Wilmington (6-7-5); 30. Northampton (8-6-4); 31. North Middlesex (8-5-3); 32. Norwood (5-10-3); 33. Billerica (9-5-4); 34. Nauset (15-3-0); 35. Amherst-Pelham (12-6-0); 36. Worcester South (9-2-5); 37. Somerville (12-5-1); 38. Commerce (9-7-0).

Advertisement

Thu., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

Billerica at Norwood, TBA; Nauset at North Middlesex, TBA; Somerville at North Attleborough, TBA; Worcester South at Wilmington, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Oliver Ames, TBA; TBA at Plymouth North, TBA; TBA at Silver Lake, TBA; TBA at Danvers, TBA; Canton at Mansfield, TBA; Dartmouth at Masconomet, TBA; Duxbury at Minnechaug, TBA; Holliston at Ludlow, TBA; Longmeadow at Agawam, TBA; Marblehead at Westborough, TBA; Nashoba at Westwood, TBA; Northampton at Whitman-Hanson, TBA; Scituate at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; Wakefield at Grafton, TBA; Walpole at East Longmeadow, TBA; West Springfield at Medfield, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Norwell (15-1-2); 2. Foxborough (13-1-4); 3. Dedham (12-0-6); 4. Hanover (15-3-0); 5. Belchertown (13-0-5); 6. Dover-Sherborn (12-3-3); 7. Nipmuc (12-4-1); 8. Bishop Fenwick (8-1-7); 9. Austin Prep (15-3-2); 10. South Hadley (13-4-1); 11. Groton-Dunstable (12-1-3); 12. Apponequet (14-3-1); 13. Dighton-Rehoboth (14-0-3); 14. Medway (7-9-2); 15. Newburyport (12-2-4); 16. Weston (9-6-3); 17. Bishop Stang (10-4-4); 18. Swampscott (10-4-4); 19. Pentucket (11-4-3); 20. Stoneham (10-4-4); 21. Norton (7-6-5); 22. North Reading (7-3-8); 23. Ursuline (14-2-2); 24. Lynnfield (9-5-4); 25. Tantasqua (10-5-1); 26. East Bridgewater (9-7-2); 27. St. Paul (10-6-0); 28. Old Rochester (10-7-3); 29. Archbishop Williams (10-7-2); 30. Rockland (7-7-2); 31. Cardinal Spellman (7-9-2); 32. Sandwich (7-5-4); 33. Saugus (10-8-0); 34. Auburn (9-8-0); 35. Seekonk (12-7-0); 36. Fairhaven (9-8-1); 37. Advanced Math and Science (8-6-2); 38. Revere (12-5-1); 39. Essex Tech (9-9-0); 40. Latin Academy (8-7-3); 41. Greater Lowell (8-5-3); 42. South Boston (7-0-0); 43. Diman (13-4-0); 44. O’Bryant (10-5-1).

Advertisement

Thu., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

Advanced Math and Science at Old Rochester, TBA; Auburn at Cardinal Spellman, TBA; Diman at North Reading, TBA; Essex Tech at East Bridgewater, TBA; Fairhaven at Archbishop Williams, TBA; Greater Lowell at Lynnfield, TBA; Latin Academy at Tantasqua, TBA; Revere at St. Paul, TBA; Saugus at Sandwich, TBA; Seekonk at Rockland, TBA; South Boston at Ursuline, TBA.

TBA — Preliminary

O’Bryant at Norton, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Apponequet, TBA; TBA at Nipmuc, TBA; TBA at Austin Prep, TBA; TBA at Norwell, TBA; TBA at Belchertown, TBA; TBA at Bishop Fenwick, TBA; TBA at South Hadley, TBA; TBA at Dedham, TBA; TBA at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; TBA at Foxborough, TBA; TBA at Groton-Dunstable, TBA; TBA at Hanover, TBA; Bishop Stang at Weston, TBA; Pentucket at Medway, TBA; Stoneham at Dighton-Rehoboth, TBA; Swampscott at Newburyport, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Cohasset (12-2-2); 2. Hamilton-Wenham (13-1-2); 3. Littleton (14-1-1); 4. Millbury (11-4-3); 5. Blackstone Valley (14-1-2); 6. West Bridgewater (16-2-0); 7. Uxbridge (7-5-4); 8. Hampshire (7-6-5); 9. Leicester (9-5-2); 10. Northbridge (7-6-3); 11. Amesbury (9-9-0); 12. Mashpee (7-7-2); 13. Wahconah (6-10-2); 14. Pope Francis (15-1-2); 15. Ipswich (6-10-2); 16. Monument Mtn. (5-7-6); 17. Arlington Catholic (7-11-0); 18. St. Mary (Westfield) (15-3-0); 19. Manchester Essex (2-15-1); 20. Easthampton (7-9-2); 21. Tyngsborough (6-10-2); 22. Malden Catholic (5-12-0); 23. Southwick (3-13-2); 24. Mahar (8-9-1); 25. Notre Dame (Worcester) (5-9-2); 26. Bay Path (9-4-3); 27. Lunenburg (5-8-2); 28. Clinton (6-8-2); 29. Blackstone-Millville (4-11-2); 30. Assabet (5-7-2); 31. Bishop Connolly (5-6-1); 32. Whittier (13-5-0); 33. Sturgis West (9-7-2); 34. Tri-County (10-4-0); 35. Monomoy (9-7-2).

Thu., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

Monomoy at Assabet, TBA; Sturgis West at Whittier, TBA; Tri-County at Bishop Connolly, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Cohasset, TBA; TBA at Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; TBA at Littleton, TBA; Arlington Catholic at Monument Mtn., TBA; Blackstone-Millville at Millbury, TBA; Clinton at Blackstone Valley, TBA; Easthampton at Wahconah, TBA; Lunenburg at West Bridgewater, TBA; Mahar at Leicester, TBA; Malden Catholic at Amesbury, TBA; Manchester Essex at Pope Francis, TBA; Notre Dame (Worcester) at Hampshire, TBA; St. Mary (Westfield) at Ipswich, TBA; Southwick at Northbridge, TBA; Tyngsborough at Mashpee, TBA; Uxbridge at Bay Path, TBA.

DIVISION 5

Seeds: 1. Monson (18-0-0); 2. Whitinsville Christian (14-2-0); 3. Palmer (16-1-1); 4. Sutton (13-4-1); 5. Bromfield (11-3-3); 6. Lenox (13-4-1); 7. Tahanto (13-0-4); 8. Millis (4-11-3); 9. Douglas (9-6-1); 10. Mt. Greylock (13-4-1); 11. West Boylston (13-1-2); 12. David Prouty (9-6-2); 13. Georgetown (11-5-2); 14. Maynard (9-6-1); 15. Carver (7-6-2); 16. Hull (8-8-1); 17. Drury (16-0-2); 18. Granby (5-9-4); 19. Mystic Valley (13-3-1); 20. Quaboag (5-10-3); 21. Frontier (8-7-3); 22. Mt. Everett (13-3-2); 23. Gardner (7-5-4); 24. Rockport (4-13-1); 25. Blue Hills (14-3-1); 26. McCann Tech (11-2-2); 27. Hopkins (13-5-0); 28. Holbrook (9-7-1); 29. Oxford (3-12-0); 30. Smith Academy (10-8-0); 31. Ware (4-12-2); 32. Hopedale (3-13-1); 33. St. John Paul II (15-3-0); 34. Hoosac Valley (2-15-1); 35. Norfolk Aggie (12-3-0); 36. Greenfield (9-8-1); 37. Westfield Tech (7-4-2); 38. Matignon (10-7-0); 39. Innovation Academy (9-9-0); 40. Saint Joseph Prep (8-8-1); 41. Upper Cape (9-5-1); 42. Madison Park (8-3-0); 43. Minuteman (9-4-1); 44. Nashoba Valley Tech (11-6-1); 45. Pioneer Charter I (7-7-0); 46. Burke (8-4-0).

Thu., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

Burke at Mystic Valley, TBA; Greenfield at Smith Academy, TBA; Innovation Academy at McCann Tech, TBA; Madison Park at Gardner, TBA; Matignon at Hopkins, TBA; Minuteman at Mt. Everett, TBA; Nashoba Valley Tech at Frontier, TBA; Norfolk Aggie at Ware, TBA; Pioneer Charter I at Quaboag, TBA; St. John Paul II at Hopedale, TBA; Saint Joseph Prep at Blue Hills, TBA; Smith Voc. at Oxford, TBA; Upper Cape at Rockport, TBA; Westfield Tech at Holbrook, TBA.

TBA — Preliminary

TBA at Granby, TBA; TBA at Lenox, TBA; TBA at Maynard, TBA; TBA at Millis, TBA; TBA at Mt. Greylock, TBA; TBA at Palmer, TBA; TBA at Carver, TBA; TBA at David Prouty, TBA; TBA at West Boylston, TBA; TBA at Monson, TBA; TBA at Drury, TBA; TBA at Whitinsville Christian, TBA; TBA at Bromfield, TBA; TBA at Georgetown, TBA; TBA at Douglas, TBA; TBA at Sutton, TBA; TBA at Tahanto, TBA; TBA at Hull, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Lenox, TBA; TBA at Maynard, TBA; TBA at Millis, TBA; TBA at Mt. Greylock, TBA; TBA at Palmer, TBA; TBA at David Prouty, TBA; TBA at West Boylston, TBA; TBA at Monson, TBA; TBA at Whitinsville Christian, TBA; TBA at Bromfield, TBA; TBA at Georgetown, TBA; TBA at Douglas, TBA; TBA at Sutton, TBA; TBA at Tahanto, TBA; Drury at Hull, TBA; Granby at Carver, TBA.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.