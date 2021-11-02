On first and goal, with the ball at the Chargers’ 4-yard line, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne couldn’t connect on a short pass that bounced off Bourne’s fingertips. On second and goal, running back Damien Harris ran the ball to the 1-yard line.

“I think I can do better than that, and I want to do better than that for our team,” McDaniels said Tuesday morning. “Those are always really important plays.”

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels acknowledged that his play-calling at the goal line midway through the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chargers was “not a good sequence.”

On third and goal, Jones and tight end Hunter Henry came up empty. On fourth and goal, the Patriots ran another pass play, this time a corner fade route by Jakobi Meyers. But the ball was out of his reach, forcing a turnover on downs.

“I look back on that sequence, and it’s probably one of the ones that I could do differently,” McDaniels said. “If it works, it’s great and everybody thinks it was a great call.”

Given New England’s field position and the fact that the Chargers owned the NFL’s worst-ranked run defense, there was a lot of merit to calling running plays on both third and fourth down.

McDaniels, however, said he was considering other options because the Patriots had already executed one of their goal-line plays earlier in the game. On New England’s opening offensive possession, Harris punched the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line on third down.

The score was New England’s lone offensive touchdown of the day, despite three trips inside the 10-yard line. Through eight games, the Patriots rank 28th in the league in red zone conversion percentage (53.6).

“We only have a handful of things you do down there, inside that yard line,” McDaniels said. “At that point [on third and goal], is it the wrong thing to do to run it? No, it’s not the wrong thing to do to run it at all. But I was kind of using some of the things I had seen previously, made the choice to [pass], and it didn’t work out in our favor.”

Straightening the line

Right tackle Trent Brown remains eligible to be activated off injured reserve this week, but McDaniels had no update on Brown’s status.

Might he return to practice Wednesday?

“I don’t know that,” McDaniels said. “I know that he’s working really hard to get back as soon as possible. I’m eager for that to happen, as I’m sure everybody is. I’m sure if there’s any chance he could, he would. I know he’s working really hard and I’m hopeful to see him as soon as possible.”

Brown played just seven snaps in Week 1 before suffering a calf injury that has sidelined him for an extended period of time.

The Patriots initially wanted to use a tackle — Justin Herron, Yasir Durant, or Yodny Cajuste — to replace Brown. But they discovered that moving starting left guard Michael Onwenu to right tackle and inserting Ted Karras at left guard was the best solution.

Onwenu and Karras have started alongside right guard Shaq Mason, center David Andrews, and left tackle Isaiah Wynn the last two games. And the performance of the offensive line has seemingly stabilized, especially compared with the unit’s abysmal start.

Why did the coaching staff wait until Week 7 to make the change with Onwenu, who gained experience last season at right tackle?

According to McDaniels, they wanted to try other options first because Onwenu had spent all of training camp at guard.

“You try to develop players in the positions you feel like they’re going to be able to contribute the most and not — let’s call it — waste repetitions in other spots,” McDaniels said. “When you’re going through camp and you’re trying to get a group of five up there that can start and start to build some continuity, timing, communication, all the things they have to do together, we spent most of Mike’s camp time in that type of scenario inside [at guard].”

In this corner …

The Patriots will be up against a familiar face Sunday.

After getting traded amid a contract dispute, cornerback Stephon Gilmore made his Panthers debut against the Falcons this past Sunday. He played just 17 defensive snaps in his first game off of the physically unable to perform list, but finished with a key interception on a pass intended for tight end Kyle Pitts.

So, will cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino advise McDaniels to stay away from Gilmore Sunday?

“No comment,” he said.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.