The Toyota caught fire and the driver died, police said. The driver’s identity was not immediately released.

According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette a little before 3:40 a.m. when it crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said.

Ruggs, 22, “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that said he will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

Advertisement

Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized. Ruggs’s injuries were described by officials as not life-threatening. His female passenger was not immediately identified.

Charges were not immediately filed. Probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on a charge of DUI causing death, which carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in state prison.

The Raiders released a statement saying the team is aware of the crash involving Ruggs. “We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” the team said. ‘’We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Ruggs is a second-year wide receiver who was taken 12th overall in the 2020 draft after a productive three-year career at Alabama, including helping the Crimson Tide win the national championship as a freshman in 2017.

Ruggs has 24 catches for a team-high 469 yards and two touchdowns this season. As a rookie in 2020, he had 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

Ruggs’s crash is the latest crisis during an unusually tumultuous stretch for the Raiders organization. The team announced over the summer that several high-ranking executives — among them Marc Badain, the team’s longtime president, and Ed Villanueva, the chief financial officer — had resigned. Mark Davis, the team’s owner, acknowledged last week that they had departed because the Raiders had overpaid taxes for years and may not be able to recoup the money.

Advertisement

Then, in October, coach Jon Gruden resigned after stories were published detailing e-mails the coach sent over a 10-year period in which he used sexist, racist and misogynist language.