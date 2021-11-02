That number would be higher had Atlanta righthander Charlie Morton not come out of Game 1 in the third inning because of a broken leg. Houston also has played without one of its best starters, Lance McCullers Jr., since he suffered a forearm strain in the Division Series.

Through five games of the World Series this season, they had averaged 3⅓ innings.

HOUSTON — Back in 2018, when dinosaurs roamed the earth, starting pitchers averaged 5⅔ innings in the five-game World Series between the Dodgers and Red Sox.

Another theory is that starters are worn out after pitching only two months last year when Major League Baseball staged a pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

Watching from afar, Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush believes those are legitimate factors. But he sees the game trending away from starters being expected to carry a heavy load.

“With 26-man rosters and teams carrying 13 pitchers along with the built-in days off in a playoff series, you can ask a lot of your relievers,” Bush said Tuesday via telephone before Game 6. “If there’s a favorable matchup early in the game, it’s hard not to go to it.”

In 2018, one of the best story lines was David Price putting the Red Sox on his back to win Game 5 by pitching into the eighth inning and allowing one run.

Through Game 5 of the World Series this season, only four starters have completed seven innings in a game — one after the Division Series. That was Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Red Sox when he went eight innings.

No starter in the World Series had recorded more than 15 outs. Five of the 10 starters used through the first five games didn’t even get through three innings.

The Braves had bullpen games for Games 4 for 5 and we’re thrilled to split them even though it meant the Series would go back to Houston.

“We didn’t choose to do that. We had to do it,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ve had to do it. It’s not something that we plan for. It was just with Charlie getting hurt, it was just something we couldn’t avoid.

“I think any time that we’ve done it, it’s been out of necessity more than wanting to do it.”

The dearth of starting pitching has robbed the game of some of its star power. The starting pitcher matchup in a World Series game was once broken down like a heavyweight title fight. Now it’s one group of relievers against another.

“There’s a lot of opinions about this and whether it’s good for the fans or not. My answer to that is we’re trying to win games the best way we can,” Bush said. “Our job is to win the game and it doesn’t matter how it looks. That’s the priority.”

Teams were clearly cautious with their starters this season because of all the unknowns that came out of last season. That has had an impact on the postseason.

“A lot of teams have deep, talented bullpens,” Bush said. “That’s true of the Braves and Astros. I know we tried to give our starters extra days off when we could or cut down their innings.

“I don’t think we’ll know for a few years how much of an effect [2020] had on the pitchers in terms of injuries and effectiveness. But it did give a lot of relievers an opportunity and those are the pitchers we’re seeing now.”

Baseball experimented with rules changes in the minor leagues this season with an eye on improving the product on the field. Some would be implemented in the next collective bargaining agreement.

One as-yet-untested theory would be to limit how many pitchers a team can have on the active roster. That would encourage clubs to develop starters capable of going through a lineup three times.

“Pitching has changed and will keep changing,” Bush said. “There was a time you expected the starter to give you six or seven innings. Maybe it’ll turn that way again.

“But until then, when you’re in the playoffs, you do whatever it takes to win.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.