The largest division is Division 3, with 36 teams making the tournament, while the smallest is D2, with 32. Overall, 137 teams will take part starting Thursday with preliminary round action.

With the jump from two to four divisions, the 2021 MIAA field hockey tournament sees a 23 percent increase in teams from the last edition in 2019. That gives more programs a chance to challenge the sport’s longtime powers.

Jess Tosone (right) and Walpole, the top seed in Division 1, edged fourth-seeded Franklin and Kaitlyn Carney (left) in a nonleague thriller on Oct. 11.

Division 1: This will be one of the most entertaining, and possibly high scoring, D1 tournaments in recent memory, with all four top seeds playing stellar field hockey. Andover (16-0-1) earned the first overall seed, over Walpole (17-0). The top four are the class of the field, with this year’s surprising squad Concord-Carlisle (16-1-1) ranked third and Franklin (17-1) holding down the fourth spot. All four teams are immensely talented, with standout Caroline Whelan leading the way for Walpole, and Emma Reilly and Lily Farnham making plays for Andover.

Sleepers: No. 12 Bishop Feehan (12-1-5) and No. 18 Newton North (11-5-2)

Advertisement

Division 2: With offensive dynamo Maggie Sturgis, top-ranked Masconomet (16-0-1) rides a 13-game winning streak into the tournament. But No. 2 Falmouth (12-1-4) is battle-tested, having come out of one of the most competitive Cape & Islands League seasons in recent memory. Westwood (13-1-2) tested itself among the elite throughout the season. The best game of the opening rounds in any division, however, could be when No. 15 Plymouth North (8-5-3) faces No. 18 Somerset Berkley (10-4-3), which won the D1 title in 2019 and finished strong this fall.

Sleepers: No. 5 Holliston (11-2-3), No. 9 Bishop Fenwick (11-2-4)

Division 3: Another squad from the Cape, Sandwich (14-1-2), earned the top seed in D3. The Blue Knights’ defense will cause fellow tournament teams fits, as they have shut out opponents 14 times this season. Perennial favorite Watertown (18-0) follows in the second spot, and if any team has an edge in postseason experience, it’s the 18-time state champion Raiders. Two teams from Cape Ann close out the top four, and they will be tough to beat — defensive powerhouse No. 3 Pentucket (16-1) and No. 4 Triton (12-3-3). But watch out for No. 5 Swampscott (10-5-3), which ended its season playing some of its best field hockey thanks to the performance of Olivia Baran.

Advertisement

Sleepers: No. 11 Dighton-Rehoboth (11-3-3) and No. 12 Dedham (9-5-2)

Division 4: Monomoy’s high-flying season continues with the top seed, led by senior Caroline DiGiovanni. Out of a strong Cape Ann League schedule comes No. 2 Manchester Essex (13-4-1), followed by Uxbridge (15-0-2). Fourth-seeded Ipswich (14-1) comes into the tournament on a hot streak, having just defeated Manchester Essex for their first league title since 2006, and boasting of the state’s best goaltenders in senior Morgan Bodwell. No. 6 Cohasset (12-4) has not lost since Oct. 12, and enters the postseason having held powerful Falmouth to a scoreless tie in their final game of the season.

Sleepers: No. 9 West Bridgewater (9-2-3) and No. 11 Case (11-4-2)

MIAA Field Hockey Tournament

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Andover (16-0-1); 2. Walpole (18-0-0); 3. Concord-Carlisle (16-1-1); 4. Franklin (17-1-0); 5. Winchester (15-1-2); 6. Wellesley (13-2-1); 7. Wachusett (11-1-4); 8. Shrewsbury (11-3-4); 9. Hingham (14-3-1); 10. Arlington (10-2-5); 11. Acton-Boxborough (12-5-1); 12. Bishop Feehan (12-1-5); 13. Central Catholic (11-7-0); 14. Chelmsford (11-6-1); 15. Barnstable (6-6-3); 16. Lexington (9-6-3); 17. King Philip (12-4-2); 18. Newton North (11-5-2); 19. Needham (8-7-3); 20. Attleboro (11-5-2); 21. Lincoln-Sudbury (6-9-1); 22. North Andover (6-8-1); 23. Natick (7-5-3); 24. Doherty (13-2-2); 25. Durfee (12-3-3); 26. Marshfield (11-4-3); 27. Braintree (8-8-2); 28. Methuen (8-8-1); 29. Beverly (5-9-4); 30. Belmont (6-10-0); 31. New Bedford (8-6-3); 32. Brookline (8-8-2); 33. Westford (8-7-2); 34. Malden (7-7-1).

Advertisement

Thu., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

Westford vs. Brookline at Brookline High School, Brookline, 2:30; Malden vs. New Bedford at New Bedford, New Bedford, 5.

Thu., Nov. 4 — First round

Beverly at Franklin, 6:30.

Fri., Nov. 5 — First round

Braintree at Wellesley, 2:30; King Philip at Lexington, 2:30; Lincoln-Sudbury at Bishop Feehan, 4; Methuen at Winchester, 4; North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 4; TBA at Andover, 5; TBA at Walpole, 5; Attleboro at Central Catholic, 5; Belmont at Concord-Carlisle, 5; Doherty at Hingham, 5; Durfee at Shrewsbury, 5; Marshfield at Wachusett, 5; Natick at Arlington, 5; Needham at Chelmsford, 5.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Masconomet (16-0-1); 2. Falmouth (12-1-5); 3. Westwood (15-1-2); 4. Nashoba (13-2-2); 5. Holliston (12-2-3); 6. Danvers (13-3-2); 7. Reading (10-3-3); 8. Longmeadow (15-2-1); 9. Bishop Fenwick (12-2-4); 10. Canton (15-3-0); 11. Dartmouth (14-1-3); 12. Nauset (8-6-2); 13. Notre Dame (Hingham) (10-5-1); 14. Norwood (8-7-3); 15. Plymouth North (9-5-3); 16. Oliver Ames (10-6-2); 17. Scituate (13-4-3); 18. Somerset Berkley (11-4-3); 19. Marblehead (9-8-1); 20. Wakefield (10-7-1); 21. Grafton (10-6-0); 22. Silver Lake (6-7-5); 23. Leominster (9-2-5); 24. Minnechaug (8-7-2); 25. Bedford (7-6-5); 26. North Attleborough (7-8-3); 27. Westfield (12-3-3); 28. Milton (5-13-0); 29. Whitman-Hanson (3-11-2); 30. Burlington (3-11-4); 31. Mansfield (4-12-2); 32. Marlborough (3-12-1).

Advertisement

Thu., Nov. 4 — First round

Marblehead at Norwood, 2:30; Marlborough at Masconomet, 2:30; Minnechaug at Bishop Fenwick, 2:30; Bedford at Longmeadow, 4; Milton at Holliston, 4; Silver Lake at Dartmouth, 4; Burlington at Westwood, 5; Grafton at Nauset, 5; Leominster at Canton, 5; Mansfield at Falmouth, 5; North Attleborough at Reading, 5; Scituate at Oliver Ames, Easton, 5; Somerset Berkley at Plymouth North, 5; Wakefield at Notre Dame (Hingham), 5; Westfield at Danvers, 5; Whitman-Hanson at Nashoba Regional, 5.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Sandwich (14-1-2); 2. Watertown (18-0-0); 3. Pentucket (16-1-1); 4. Triton (12-3-3); 5. Swampscott (10-5-3); 6. Foxborough (13-5-0); 7. Newburyport (5-7-3); 8. Dennis-Yarmouth (5-10-1); 9. Austin Prep (12-4-2); 10. Dover-Sherborn (9-6-1); 11. Dighton-Rehoboth (12-3-3); 12. Dedham (11-5-2); 13. Hanover (9-6-1); 14. Bishop Stang (6-9-2); 15. Oakmont (10-3-4); 16. Ashland (6-8-4); 17. North Reading (6-10-2); 18. Gloucester (7-10-1); 19. Wilmington (7-8-3); 20. Nipmuc (10-5-2); 21. Medfield (6-10-2); 22. Weston (7-7-4); 23. Medway (4-9-3); 24. Pembroke (4-8-4); 25. Notre Dame (Worcester) (8-5-2); 26. Wayland (5-9-1); 27. Middleborough (9-5-4); 28. North Middlesex (8-6-2); 29. Old Rochester (10-8-1); 30. Norwell (10-5-3); 31. Martha’s Vineyard (6-7-3); 32. Smith Academy (14-3-1); 33. Quabbin (7-6-3); 34. East Longmeadow (14-2-2); 35. Belchertown (10-3-4); 36. Gardner (7-4-4).

Thu., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

Quabbin at Smith Academy, 2:30; Belchertown at Norwell, 5; Gardner at Old Rochester, 5.

Fri., Nov. 5 — Preliminary

East Longmeadow at Martha’s Vineyard High School, 3.

Advertisement

Sun., Nov. 7 — First round

Wayland at Newburyport, 12; TBA at Pentucket, 1; Gloucester at Oakmont, 1; Medfield at Dedham, 1; Medway at Dover Sherborn, 1; Middleborough at Foxborough, 1; North Middlesex at Swampscott, 1; Weston at Dighton-Rehoboth, 1; Wilmington at Bishop Stang, 1; TBA at Watertown, 1:30; TBA vs. at Sandwich, 2; TBA at Triton, 2; Nipmuc at Hanover, 2; North Reading at Ashland, 2; Notre Dame (Worcester) at Dennis-Yarmouth, 2; Pembroke at Austin Prep, 2.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Monomoy (12-3-2); 2. Manchester Essex (13-4-1); 3. Uxbridge (15-0-2); 4. Ipswich (14-1-1); 5. Sutton (16-0-1); 6. Cohasset (13-4-1); 7. Lynnfield (7-6-5); 8. Littleton (15-2-0); 9. West Bridgewater (11-2-4); 10. Georgetown (7-9-2); 11. Case (11-4-2); 12. Amesbury (3-9-4); 13. St. Mary’s (7-8-2); 14. Nantucket (6-9-2); 15. Frontier (10-6-1); 16. Tyngsborough (9-5-3); 17. South Hadley (11-3-4); 18. Hopedale (9-6-2); 19. Lunenburg (10-5-1); 20. Greenfield (10-7-0); 21. Hamilton-Wenham (4-13-1); 22. Blackstone Valley (13-3-0); 23. Northbridge (8-8-0); 24. Leicester (10-4-2); 25. St. John Paul II (5-1-7); 26. North Brookfield (12-3-3); 27. Bellingham (5-12-1); 28. Carver (2-13-1); 29. Seekonk (5-14-1); 30. Narragansett (6-8-3); 31. Westport (6-5-5); 32. Sturgis West (3-6-3); 33. Southwick (8-7-3); 34. Franklin County Tech (13-1-4); 35. Pioneer Valley Regional (8-3-5).

Thu., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

Franklin County Tech at Westport, 2:30; Southwick at Sturgis West, 2:30; Pioneer Valley Regional at Narragansett, 5.

Sat., Nov. 6 — First round

Blackstone Valley at Case, 2; Carver at Sutton, 2; Hopedale at Frontier, 2:30; Bellingham at Cohasset, 3; Greenfield at St. Mary’s, 3:30; TBA at Uxbridge, 4; TBA at Monomoy, 4; TBA at Manchester Essex, 4; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 4; Leicester at West Bridgewater, 4; North Brookfield at Lynnfield, 4; St. John Paul II at Littleton, 4; Seekonk at Ipswich, 4; South Hadley at Tyngsborough, 4; Northbridge at Georgetown, 6.

Sun., Nov. 7 — First round

Lunenburg at Nantucket, 2.