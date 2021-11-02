It can be difficult for a Division 1 athlete to find time for an on-campus job that works with their demanding schedule. When Bilka was on the job hunt last spring, she turned to the Eagles’ sports information staff.

The junior forward from Coppell, Texas, leads the Eagles (6-2) in scoring just over a month into the women’s college hockey season with four goals and five assists. When she is not on the Conte Forum ice, odds are she is on an adjacent field, serving on the stats crew for BC’s women’s lacrosse or soccer squads.

“I just asked if they had anything they needed done,” said Bilka with a laugh. “I go to a lot of games anyway because I love supporting my fellow student-athletes.”

So Bilka found herself inputting the remarkable scoring of Charlotte North and the national champion BC women’s lacrosse team. North, the ACC Female Athlete of the Year, tallied an NCAA record 102 goals, so it was a busy spring for Bilka and her fellow statisticians.

Bilka is known to light up scoresheets herself, and when she does, BC is grateful. The Eagles are an 17-1-1 when she scores a goal. Bilka led her squad with a goal and an assist this past Friday, a 4-2 loss against defending Hockey East champion and national runner-up Northeastern. It was their first loss of the season and their first loss when she finds the back of the net.

In the 2019-20 season, Bilka was practically unstoppable, scoring 14 goals and 23 assists, and earning both national and league rookie of the year honors. But it was a down year for BC as a whole, finishing 17-16-3, with the team missing the tournament for the first time in several years. Bilka’s output was down during last year’s wonky COVID-19-impacted season (7-9—16), but she helped get her team to the NCAA quarterfinal.

In her third season of college hockey, Bilka is working on becoming more well rounded.

“What I’ve tried to work on most is being a two-way player,” said Bilka. “You have to be dependable offensively and defensively. I’ve been working on backchecking, picking up sticks . . . I’m working on doing those little things.”

Another key role Bilka is playing is as an example to the team’s six freshmen. The Eagles are winning by narrow margins, which can be frustrating to those new to the college game. Coach Katie Crowley pointed out how key older players such as Bilka can be in helping rookies in those low-output times.

“Our captains and our older players, they are the ones really trying to stay positive on the bench, and talking it up and telling the others to stick with it,” said Crowley recently.

Staying upbeat will be important after back-to-back losses to Northeastern last weekend, but Bilka will draw upon her experience as motivation.

“What comes with experience is confidence,” said Bilka on Monday. “You’ve played all the teams in the league before, you have done all the road trips, you know what to expect. I’m comfortable and that creates confidence.”

Best of a bad situation

Worcester State played its first two games as a Division 3 program over the weekend, but coach Eliza Kelley is quick to point out that the Lancers are not your average first-year team.

There are 16 transfers on the roster, with the majority coming from now-shuttered Becker College. When Becker announced plans to close last spring, Worcester State’s administration saw an opportunity, establishing a women’s hockey program and bring over Kelley and many of her student-athletes.

“Obviously, you don’t expect your school to close,” said Kelley. “But I think we were able to make the best of an unfortunate situation.”

The Lancers (2-0) won their first two games in Glenside, Pa., against another brand new program, Arcadia University, which is led by Kelsey Koelzer, the first Black female head coach in NCAA hockey.

Cassidhe Wozniak of Turners Falls led the way for Worcester State, scoring the program’s first goal and earning player of the week honors from the Eastern Collegiate Hockey Alliance. Goaltender Amber Lee posted a shutout in her first game for the Lancers.

It may seem like a plug-and-play situation, but there are still the important steps of setting up a program. Given Worcester State didn’t make the decision to add the sport until March, much of that had to be done in a hurry, and Kelley wants to make sure it is done right.

“When you take on the responsibility of coaching a new program part of it is setting the program up for future success,” said Kelley, who coached Becker’s team since its start six years ago. “If you do a good job doing that, your program will be good for a long time.”

