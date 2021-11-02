The Patriots did nothing. Deshaun Watson wasn’t moved and will remain a Houston Texan for the rest of the season. Odell Beckham Jr. remains a Cleveland Brown. Colts running back Marlon Mack, Texans receiver Brandin Cooks, and Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller didn’t go anywhere. Only five trades were executed across the league before Tuesday’s deadline, with the biggest names being a few pass rushers past their prime – Von Miller and Melvin Ingram.

The NFL trade deadline came and went at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and can be summed up with one letter:

Two factors appear to explain why the trade deadline was a dud. One, due to injuries and the 17-game season, teams aren’t exactly eager to deplete their depth. Teams know that with a few untimely injuries a position of strength can quickly become a position of weakness.

Two, since the deadline comes with 10 weeks still to go in the regular season, most teams still have a shot at the playoffs. The AFC has 11 teams between 6-2 and 4-4. The NFC has eight teams within range of the final two wild-card spots.

And the teams that are out of it are either in the beginning of a rebuild (Jets, Jaguars, Texans, Lions), or are massively disappointing and don’t want to admit that they got everything wrong this offseason (Dolphins, Washington, Giants).

Let’s take a deeper look at the biggest stories — or non-stories — across the league:

▪ Finally, mercifully, the Watson trade rumors come to a temporary close after the Texans couldn’t come to an agreement with the Dolphins or any other team. The Texans now will carry Watson on their roster for the rest of the season, and can trade him when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. on March 16. Of course, a trade can be agreed to in principle before then and the rumors should heat up again in February.

But Watson remaining a Texan for the rest of 2021 is the logical conclusion to the saga. The Dolphins clearly are interested in Watson — owner Stephen Ross reportedly got permission to speak to Watson on Monday night, and confirmed that the sides have been in communication about a trade — but there is too much uncertainty around Watson’s legal situation for the Dolphins or any team to give up a big haul for the quarterback right now.

Texans GM Nick Caserio isn’t wrong for wanting three first-round draft picks plus more for Watson, a 26-year-old franchise quarterback who is under a reasonable contract for the next four years. The Texans already paid Watson $4.684 million this year, and only owe him $5.855 million for the rest of the season. That’s well worth it to make sure the Texans get the big return they need next spring to find their next franchise quarterback and restock their talent.

And the Dolphins certainly aren’t wrong for not wanting to mortgage their future for a quarterback currently facing 22 sexual assault lawsuits. The Dolphins don’t know how the lawsuits will be resolved, if criminal charges will be filed, or how long Watson could be punished.

There should be more clarity around those issues next spring. Right now, the 1-7 Dolphins are going nowhere, and don’t need to take those risks.

The Texans should have plenty of suitors for Watson next offseason, including the Dolphins, Eagles, Broncos and Panthers. But getting the return they wanted before Tuesday’s deadline was always going to be tough.

▪ As for the Patriots, they could have used depth in the secondary and maybe running back help, but it’s not like there were great options available. Plus, the Patriots shouldn’t be trading away draft picks. They need to find more young talent next offseason.

The Patriots really need more continuity than they do major upgrades. They need Mac Jones to keep getting more reps with his receivers. They need the same five offensive linemen to start for the third week in a row against the Panthers. They need Myles Bryant and Joejuan Williams to get more snaps and for Shaun Wade to get healthy and start contributing.

▪ The biggest trade was the Broncos sending Miller, their eight-time Pro Bowler, to the Rams for second- and third-round picks in 2022. The Broncos agreed to pay $9 million of the $9.7 million remaining on Miller’s contract this year, essentially buying the two high draft picks (which should be at the back end of each round).

This isn’t necessarily a white-flag trade for the Broncos, who are 4-4 and still in the thick of the playoff race. It’s more of an acknowledgement that Miller, 32, isn’t the player he once was, and a chance to get two nice draft picks.

For the Rams, Miller could be the classic “put them over the top” type of player for a team chasing a championship. The Rams already lead the NFL with 25 sacks, and now they add Miller next to Leonard Floyd, Aaron Donald, and a talented rotation of rushers.

The second- and third-round picks were a high price to pay, but the Rams have always preferred veteran players to draft picks. They haven’t used a first-round pick since 2016, and next year only have a 3, 3, 5, and 7, but it’s hard to argue with the results.

▪ The Chiefs’ trade for Ingram shows how desperate they are to fix their defense. Ingram played in 62 percent of defensive snaps this year for the Steelers, but has just one sack and 10 tackles. The Chiefs only gave up a conditional sixth-round pick, so Ingram, 32, is worth a shot. Their 11 sacks are tied for second-fewest in the NFL.

▪ The other three trades were yawners: The Chiefs swapping a backup lineman (Laurent Duvernay-Tardif) with the Jets for a backup tight end (Daniel Brown); the Texans trading a disgruntled pass rusher (Charles Omenihu) to the 49ers for a 2023 sixth-round pick; and the Broncos trading a rookie cornerback who hasn’t played this year (Kary Vincent) to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round pick.

▪ Of course, a handful of trades occurred before Tuesday’s deadline. The Panthers acquired cornerbacks C.J. Henderson and Stephon Gilmore last month The Eagles traded Joe Flacco to the Jets last week when Zach Wilson went down. The Cardinals got tight end Zach Ertz from the Eagles two weeks ago. The Texans traded Mark Ingram to the Saints last week.

▪ The other big non-trade was Beckham, who will be staying in Cleveland to trade to work things out with Baker Mayfield. Apparently there was not much interest from teams to trade draft picks for a receiver who is owed $8.05 million the rest of this year (and $15.5 million next year), isn’t producing much, and has battled injuries the past couple of seasons.

Nor do I think the Browns want to kill some of the momentum they have built with the organization and fan base by trading away a star player, even if he isn’t producing as hoped. Trading Beckham wouldn’t have been a great look by a team hoping to make the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.