This is the sixth NFL team for Peterson, who had been unsigned since finishing last season with Detroit. Tennessee also signed running back D’Onta Foreman and two others to the practice squad.

The Titans (6-2) announced Tuesday that they signed Peterson, 36, to the practice squad with plans to add him to the active roster when the Titans visit the Rams (7-1) on Sunday night.

Henry was scheduled for surgery Tuesday for his injured right foot. The Titans placed him on injured reserve Monday.

Peterson is the running back who most resembles Henry, at least in production. Peterson is a seven-time Pro Bowl running back. He led the NFL in rushing three different seasons, the last in 2015. He also is one of only eight players in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards in a season.

Peterson ranks fifth all time in the NFL with 14,820 yards rushing, trailing Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore and Barry Sanders. He also holds the single-game rushing mark with 296 yards in 2007 against the Chargers. That was Peterson’s first Pro Bowl nod, also when his new coach Mike Vrabel earned his lone Pro Bowl berth at linebacker.

Rams done with disgruntled DeSean Jackson

The Rams released disgruntled receiver DeSean Jackson after just seven games with his hometown team.

Jackson will be available on the waiver wire Wednesday, general manager Les Snead said. The Rams spent the past five days trying to find a trade partner for the 14-year NFL veteran, and he didn’t suit up for the Rams’ blowout win at Houston.

Jackson, who turns 35 on Dec. 1, asked to leave the Rams last week after making just eight catches for 221 yards and a touchdown in his first seven games with Los Angeles. The Rams signed him to an incentive-weighted, one-year contract with a guaranteed $2.75 million salary last spring to reunite him with Sean McVay, his offensive coordinator in Washington.

“Obviously, it was an experiment we attempted,” Snead said. “Didn’t work out as well as we wanted to, as DeSean wanted it to, as even Sean wanted it to — and especially those two, because they have a relationship that goes deeper than football. Didn’t work out for us.”

Jackson was healthy this season after playing in only eight games over the previous two seasons in Philadelphia because of injuries.

Chiefs gets defensive help from Ingram

The Steelers traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to Kansas City for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. The move gives Kansas City’s struggling defense some much-needed help and gives the 32-year-old Ingram a chance to start over. The Chiefs (4-4) are tied for last in the AFC West thanks in large part to a defense that is 29th in yards allowed and has just 11 sacks through eight games. Ingram signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in July but saw his playing time decrease in recent weeks. He sat out last Sunday’s win over Cleveland with what the team called a groin injury amid reports that Ingram was hoping to be traded . . . The Jets added depth to the offensive line, acquiring guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Chiefs for tight end Daniel Brown. Duvernay-Tardif, a licensed medical doctor who opted out of last season to work on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19, was active for the first time Monday night for the Chiefs’ 20-17 win over the Giants but didn’t play . . . The Jets hired John Beck, the personal quarterback coach of rookie Zach Wilson, as a full-time assistant. Beck began working with the team last week and was on the sideline wearing team gear and a headset during the Jets’ 34-31 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday, led by Mike White’s stunning performance. Wilson, who is sidelined with a sprained knee ligament, has worked with Beck for a few years. The two even met up in Utah during the Jets’ bye-week break two weeks ago. The 40-year-old Beck had never previously been an NFL coach, but has become one of the game’s leading personal quarterback gurus while working with several pro passers at his 3DQB facility in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Packers release linebacker Jaylon Smith

The Green Bay Packers have released Jaylon Smith less than a month after signing the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker. Smith, 26, joined the Packers on Oct. 7, one day after the Cowboys released him. Smith had led the Cowboys in tackles in 2019 and 2020, but he never came close to making that kind of impact with Green Bay. The former Notre Dame star won the 2015 Butkus Award as college football’s top linebacker. He was considered a probable first-round pick before a severe knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl caused his draft stock to dip and forced him to miss the entire 2016 season . . . The Panthers agreed to terms with undrafted free agent quarterback Josh Love to join their practice squad. The move provides the Panthers depth at quarterback with Sam Darnold in concussion protocol and his status unclear for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. P.J. Walker would start if Darnold doesn’t play. The only other healthy quarterback the Panthers have is James Morgan, who also is on the practice squad. Love has never played in the NFL. He played in 41 games at San Jose State, where he threw for 7,206 yards with 43 touchdowns and 26 interceptions . . . The 49ers acquired defensive lineman Charles Omenihu from the Texans in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Omenihu was originally drafted in the fifth round by Houston in 2019. He has played in 35 games with 41 tackles, seven sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He has 11 tackles this season.