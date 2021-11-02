It was much the same forecast around all NFL outposts, with only a couple of deals being completed.

The trade winds were calm in Foxborough Tuesday as the deadline passed without so much as a breeze for the Patriots.

As Bill Belichick explained earlier in the week, activity on and around the trade deadline can be tough to predict, with deals that have been talked about for weeks never getting done and others that come up in the 11th hour getting hammered out in minutes.

The Patriots are usually one of the more active franchises with Belichick once famously saying they are always “open for business.’’ Plenty of calls and conversations took place, though nothing came to fruition.

Advertisement

Though the trade market has closed, teams can still add assets by signing free agents who could become available when teams cut players after falling out of the postseason chase.

New England has been adept at using the new practice squad rules and allowances to add veteran players with which to plug holes caused by injuries. The Patriots have used elevations to effectively shore up both the offensive and defensive line and the secondary at different points this season.

Despite not adding any new faces Tuesday, the Patriots’ recent play, plethora or young talent, and comparatively good health — yes, there were 15 players on the injury report but just one (Brandon King) was ruled out — there are renewed reasons for optimism this team can make a playoff push over the second half of the season.

A look at the roster by positional grouping.

Quarterback

Mac Jones has done nothing but confirm the coaching staff’s confidence during his eight starts. Jones leads all rookies in every statistical category, including the most important one — wins. The franchise is in good hands.

Advertisement

Bonus — Brian Hoyer has been a great mentor and few backups have a deeper knowledge of their team’s offense.

Running back

Damien Harris has developed into one of the league’s top tailbacks with his punishing style. Brandon Bolden provides veteran savvy and smash and the ability to play any spot in the offense. J.J. Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson’s will get the nod as the third back depending on matchups.

Bonus — This group has improved since its early season ball security struggles.

Wide receiver

Jones continues to build a rapport with his top three guys (Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, and Kendrick Bourne) and each has shown consistency and big-play ability.

Bonus — N’Keal Harry has three catches in the last two weeks and is flashing the physicality that made him a coveted college player.

Tight end

Hunter Henry has been a standout as blocker and receiver, while Jonnu Smith has lined up everywhere. It’s important to remember this duo is only eight games into their tenure and it projects to be a terrorizing tandem for the next few seasons.

Bonus — Devin Asiasi is getting a master class in how to play the position from two of the best.

Offensive line

No group dealt with more upheaval than this because of a rash of injuries and COVID-19 complications. The club was able to trot out the same starting five for the second straight week against the Chargers and the offense ran for 141 yards and Jones absorbed only a few glancing blows — and Joey Bosa never got a sniff. Not surprisingly, David Andrews has been the group’s lynchpin. He’s as solid a citizen as he is a center.

Advertisement

Bonus — Trent Brown (calf) could return at any point and provide even more depth and create more versatility.

Defensive line

Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Carl Davis, and Deatrich Wise have provided a steady veteran presence along with the versatility to line up in multiple spots to create various looks.

Bonus — Christian Barmore is fun. The other rookie from Alabama is going to be a disruptive force to be reckoned with in the short term and for the long haul.

Linebacker

Matthew Judon has been transformative terror for this front seven. He has eight sacks in eight games and spent as much time Sunday in the Chargers’ backfield as Justin Herbert. Judon’s play and personality has been infectious. Kyle Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower can play anywhere in any scheme. Josh Uche is getting to that status, too. Ja’Whaun Bentley is a run-stuffing thumper.

Bonus — Expect Jamie Collins’s snaps to continue to ramp up as the season goes on.

Secondary

On the corners J.C. Jackson has been a stalwart and Jalen Mills has been solid as a boundary guy. Myles Bryant can fill play on the inside and outside and even safety. Joejuan Williams has taken his lumps but was back in the rotation the last two weeks..

At safety, Devin McCourty continues to hold it down on the back end. Adrian Phillips is playing at an All-Pro level and Kyle Dugger has played in coverage and in the box. All three are interchangeable.

Advertisement

Bonus — Rookie cornerback Shaun Wade, a trade acquisition, could make his debut as early as this week.

Special teams

A case can be made the Patriots have the among the best group of specialists in the land. A pair of All-Pros (punter/kicker Jake Bailey and punt returner Gunner Olszewski) and field goal-kicking machine (Nick Folk). Oh, and the best gunners in the business in Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel.

Bonus — Bailey’s howitzer might win a game with an epic buzzer-beating field goal. The backup consistently hits from 60 yards out in warm-ups.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.