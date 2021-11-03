I enjoy every single main character on “Succession,” and I admire all the actors, as they expertly deliver some of TV’s funniest, sharpest lines. I could single out each one, not least of all Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong. But I always find Matthew Macfadyen particularly amusing and original as Shiv’s husband, Tom, who’s blessed with the hard-to-pronounce last name of Wambsgans. Tom is insecure about his position in the Roy empire, and he’s intensely neurotic, a combination of qualities that works beautifully, forcing him to suffer while trying to keep a deadpan expression.

Whether he’s walking around like a self-pitying mope or bullying cousin Greg — possibly the only person around who is lower on the totem pole — Tom is a kick. Now that it looks like someone will have to take the fall for the cruise-ship crisis, he tells Logan, in Sunday’s episode 3, that he’ll go to jail if need be, in an attempt to gain points. “I won’t wriggle,” he says. “Just clunk the trout on the head and put it in your pouch.” Macfadyen is the kind of actor who can make that kind of ludicrous line stumble out of his mouth perfectly in character. He lets you know, too, that Tom is stung by his wife’s willingness to let him go to the slammer.