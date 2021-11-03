What is it about Tom Hanks going it solo onscreen? First there was “Cast Away” (2000). Now there’s “Finch,” streaming on Apple TV+ Friday. In the former, Hanks’s character is stranded on a desert island. In the latter, he’s managed to survive a solar flare that’s basically rendered Earth uninhabitable.

In neither case does Hanks lack for non-human companionship. “Cast Away” (in)famously had him talking to a soccer ball. In “Finch,” he hangs out with a dog, a robot, and an android. They are named, respectively, Goodyear, Dewey, and Jeff. Only Jeff can speak.

The idea of someone being the last man on Earth (more or less) is emotionally compelling. It’s also dramatically problematic. That’s where having Jeff speak comes in. He does so with the voice of Caleb Landry Jones. Interior monologues work just fine in novels and shorts stories. Soliloquies work onstage. In movies, both seem silly. Just about the time we’ve gotten tired of hearing Hanks talk to Goodyear and Dewey, he finishes building Jeff.

Finch, Hanks’s character, is an engineer. He must be a very good one, having put together Dewey as well as Jeff. Finch has also figured out how to hook up the warehouse he’s holed up in to some wind turbines. He’s put solar panels on top of an RV, which he plans to drive to San Francisco.

In a hazmat suit, Finch goes outside to scavenge. He needs to wear it because of all the ultraviolet rays and the heat. Daytime temperatures in St. Louis, where Finch lives — or at least survives — are around 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Finch” has all the trappings of a dystopian fantasy: the sight of St. Louis as ongoing sandstorm is not a pretty one. The director, Miguel Sapochnik, is best known for his work on “Game of Thrones.” So a ruthless, awful world would seem right up his artistic alley.

Awful and ruthless, however, are not what Tom Hanks does. Agreeable as is his white-bearded presence in nearly every shot of “Finch,” it also throws the movie out of whack. Hanks is the tablespoonful of sugar that helps the sandstorm go down. There are some scary bits, and the story of how Finch came to acquire Goodyear is, yes, “Game of Thrones”-horrifying. The term “rescue dog” takes on a whole new meaning.

But “Finch” pretty quickly settles into a buddy picture. It’s a dog picture, too, of course, Goodyear, a mutt, being so good at mugging for the camera. The whole thing is as sentimental as it is implausible, and it’s very implausible. That is, the awfulness isn’t implausible — unfortunately, it’s all too believable — but the survivability is. It’s in the nature of movies that movie stars’ characters get special treatment. But even Tom Hanks can’t dodge human extinction without overwhelming viewers’ credulity.

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik. Written by Craig Luck, Ivor Powell. Starring Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones. Streaming on Apple TV+ Nov. 5. 116 minutes. PG-13 (brief violent images).

