Company shares that have already advanced more than 30 percent so far this year jumped again in morning trading after Guertin made his comments on a call with analysts to discuss third-quarter results.

Average analyst expectations for 2022 earnings of $8.20 per share fit within CVS Health’s expected initial forecast for the new year, chief financial officer Shawn Guertin said Wednesday, promising to provide more details at the company’s annual investor meeting Dec. 9.

CVS Health and Wall Street share the same view of the drugstore chain’s growth potential as COVID-19′s impact on the company begins to ease.

The executive noted that the average 2022 forecast would represent about 8 percent growth from the company’s baseline 2021 forecast of $7.55 per share. That figure doesn’t count capital gains or factors like a wage increase the company announced earlier this year.

Advertisement

CVS Health, based in Woonsocket, R.I., runs a drugstore chain with more than 10,000 retail locations. It also sells health insurance through its Aetna arm and manages pharmacy benefits for big customers like employers and insurers.

Customers have been filling more prescriptions — the core element of CVS Health’s business — and returning to its stores, prodded in part by the need to get COVID-19 vaccinations or tests.

Guertin said the company expects demand for vaccines and tests to begin slowing. The number of vaccines delivered in the third quarter dropped to 11 million from 17 million in the second quarter.

The recent government decision to allow children ages 5 to 11 to get the preventive shots will have only a “modest” impact, the CFO added.

Next year, CVS Health expects the number of COVID-19 vaccines and tests its stores deliver to fall to well under half of what it delivered this year. That which will dent CVS Health’s drugstore business. But that could be balanced by fewer pandemic-related claims and costs for the insurance side.

Advertisement

In the recently completed third quarter, CVS Health delivered better-than-expected results as net income soared 30 percent to $1.59 billion.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share. That’s 10 percent higher than the average analyst forecast of $1.79 per share, according to FactSet. Total revenue grew 10 percent to $73.8 billion.

Revenue from the company’s biggest business, pharmacy benefits management, grew 9 percent to $39.05 billion, helped by more pharmacy claims and growth in pricey specialty drugs.

The company’s Aetna insurance business, which covers more than 23 million people, saw sales climb nearly 10 percent.

Sales from established drugstores also jumped 10 percent in the third quarter compared to last year, when the pandemic had more of an impact on consumer shopping.

Shares of CVS Health Corp. climbed 5.69 percent Wednesday to close at $96.34.