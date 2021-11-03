On Wednesday, the Fed disclosed its first step , saying it would begin reducing the $120 billion a month it has been pumping into the financial system through the purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage securities. It will cut those purchases by $15 billion a month, starting later in November.

Now comes another tough assignment: With prices increasing faster than we’ve seen since the early 1990s, Fed chairman Jerome Powell must lay out how the central bank will attempt to rein in inflation without stalling economic growth or panicking investors and homebuyers.

The Federal Reserve helped blunt the worst of COVID’s damage to the economy by slashing interest rates, steadying the inner workings of the financial system, and vowing to do whatever was needed to keep the crisis from spiraling out of control.

At that pace, the bond buying would end in June, but Fed officials said in a statement after wrapping up a two-day meeting that they are “prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if warranted by changes in the economic outlook.”

The Fed didn’t change its benchmark interest rate, which it cut to near zero at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Officials probably won’t start raising interest rates until the bond buying program is over.

The Delta wave of the pandemic has knotted up the economy. Growth slowed in the third quarter to an annualized rate of 2 percent from a sizzling 6.7 percent in the previous three months.

Meanwhile, free-spending consumers, supply-chain snarls, and wage hikes combined to light a flame under inflation. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, jumped 3.4 percent in September from a year earlier, the most since 1991.

The Fed aims to keep prices from rising more than 2 percent a year over the long haul. The measure it tracks closely, called core personal consumption expenditures, has gained an average of 3.6 percent over the past five months, a surge Powell has said would likely be transitory.

In its statement, the Fed stuck with language saying “factors that are expected to be transitory” are behind rising inflation.

“Supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic and the reopening of the economy have contributed to sizable price increases in some sectors,” the statement said.

In a press conference, Powell said the Fed fixing supply-chain glitches were beyond its control.

















Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.