US companies added the most jobs in four months, suggesting employers are making progress in filling a near-record number of open positions.

Businesses’ payrolls increased by 571,000 last month, after a revised 523,000 gain in September, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 400,000 rise.

Companies are desperate to hire workers as labor shortages continue to plague production and boost prices. Still, total employment measured by ADP remains well below its pre-pandemic level, suggesting higher wages and sign-on bonuses aren’t doing enough to attract and retain talent in a labor market where jobseekers are increasingly choosy.