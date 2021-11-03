I also know that sometimes if you write something down, you make it real. You learn something.

You’d think that as a writer, I’d like to journal (using the word, in this case, as a verb). My therapist would probably also like me to. She wants me to sit with my feelings and actually feel them, as opposed to swatting them away.

“COVID-19 is scary.” “I miss traveling.” “I feel guilty complaining because I am a person who has many privileges.” “Sometimes I feel like I’m not all I could be and that I should always be doing better.”

These are the things I might write, and I already know them. They’re just surface statements without much to them.

But that’s why in this “Working on It” column — where we review self-help books (using a very broad definition) — I wanted to check out some workbooks designed to help people sort out their feelings and get them on paper.

Turns out, with the right guide, the task isn’t so difficult.

I started with “Create Your Own Calm: A Journal for Quieting Anxiety,” a September 2020 release by Meera Lee Patel, whose book gives prompts for deep thoughts ... or not-so-deep ones. I felt no pressure to be wise about my own soul.

One page has three empty circles where you become the artist, and draw “three things that give your life meaning.” I thought about my family. I also wanted to draw romance novels, because reading them brings me great happiness. Patel’s simple question reminded me of joy.

Another page asks, “What are two lessons you’ve learned in the past year? How have they affected choices you’ve made since?” My first thought was “Lol. This past year.” We’ve all probably learned about 1,000 lessons since March 2020, but picking two was its own revelatory exercise.

Patel’s dreamy watercolor illustrations are calming and sweet to look at, but her open-ended questions about things I normally tried not to think about forced the hamster wheel in my brain to pause, and it was helpful.

Holly Chisholm’s “My Therapist Told Me to Journal: A Creative Mental Health Workbook,” released October 2020, is a longer project. The creator of Just Peachy Comics says in her book that she was diagnosed with depression and ADHD in the winter of 2016 “after going through a terrible breakup and moving to Los Angeles.” A reluctant journaler, like me, she observes that list-style journaling in particular “can be very discouraging while you are depressed because some days you don’t want to do anything. … To-do lists are for the dogs.”

Chisholm offers emergency pages with suggested steps to take and ways to get help if you’re feeling depressed, anxious, grieving, or suffering from chronic illness. Frankly, I was pleased that she included chronic illness, an experience that affects so many but is often overlooked.

The author offers illustrated mindfulness practices like “candle breathing” and “Birds in the Park,” where you visualize birds to spark creativity and improve your focus. The rest of the book asks you questions abut your experiences with these activities. You can even learn to create visual haikus.

This book is a marathon, not a sprint, for those who want to commit to this practice over time. Holly, I’m trying.

A shorter experience—and one I found more rewarding than I expected—was with Maureen “Marzi” Wilson’s “The Introvert Activity Book: Draw It, Make It, Write It (Because You’d Never Say It Out Loud).” The 2017 release by Wilson, an illustrator-author known for IntrovertDoodles.com, strikes a playful tone with a lot of cute illustrations and jokes for people who like to be by themselves.

But after 2020 (and most of 2021), I found myself in tears reading it. It looks light, but it’s quite deep. One page says, “When I don’t get enough alone time, I feel physically exhausted. My battery is drained! What about you?” Then there’s a prompt: “When I don’t get enough alone time …” My own list of answers was long.

It was a place where I could admit that even though I’m desperate to see people after the last year, re-entering the world—with COVID-19 still so much a part of our lives —has been complicated. The book helped me write out my fears, even if it meant circling scary things (illustrated with great levity) on a page.

My favorite page asks readers to rank awkward experiences. What a relief to know that others feel terrible when they forget someone’s name or are forced to open gifts in front of a group.

On another page, I had to categorize friends and family as introverts and extroverts — and I’m no longer sure many people fall into the extrovert bucket.

Making that list also gave me empathy for what others might be going through. Nice that such a seemingly simple activity book — all of the books, really — brought me there.

““Create Your Own Calm: A Journal for Quieting Anxiety,” by Meera Lee Patel, Tarcherperigee, $16

“My Therapist Told Me to Journal: A Creative Mental Health Workbook,” by Holly Chisholm, Skyhorse Publishing, $14.99

“The Introvert Activity Book: Draw It, Make It, Write It,” by Maureen Marzi Wilson, Adams Media Corporation, $16.99

Meredith Goldstein and Christina Tucker write the column Working On It, about self-help titles. Meredith can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com. She also writes the Love Letters column, where you can reach her with your own questions at loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts.