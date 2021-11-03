“One woman stared at it for 40 minutes,” D’Angeli told the Globe. “She said, ‘I’ve dreamed about this car my entire life, and I can’t believe it’s in front of me.’”

Well, it’s a replica. But the remodeled 1990 Pontiac Firebird, complete with a jet black mirror-like finish, is turning heads, and owner Frank D’Angeli of Wakefield is loving every second of it.

Cue the 80s synthesizer — K.I.T.T. from the cult classic TV series “Knight Rider” is cruising the streets of Massachusetts.

Moments like that make the long, laborious journey to recreate K.I.T.T. worth it for D’Angeli. But the ultimate goal is to bring the converted Firebird to hospitals around Massachusetts for patients to revel in, as well as use it for charity events. The project goes by the name KITT 4 Kids, as the original aim was to brighten kids’ days, although adults are just as fascinated, D’Angelo said. He started a GoFundMe page to raise money and keep the project rolling.

It all started back in January when D’Angeli and his wife were watching reruns of NBC’s “Knight Rider,” the cheeky ‘80s action show starring a young David Hasselhoff, whose character, Michael Knight, teams up with a talking, crime-fighting supercar known as K.I.T.T.

“In one episode, K.I.T.T. goes to the hospital to visit children, and they’re just so excited,” D’Angeli said. “I said to my wife, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny to build the car? What if we had it visit people in hospitals?’ I couldn’t get the idea out of my head.”

So D’Angeli set out to find a Pontiac Firebird, and scored a winner in Hudson, N.H. The car’s owner cut him a $12,000 deal. After another $20,000 in repairs, the 31-year-old Firebird was “driving beautifully,” D’Angeli said. But it still needed the right paint job, and D’Angeli was out of money.

A "before" shot of the Pontiac Firebird before its K.I.T.T. conversion. Courtesy Frank D'Angeli

Turns out, Woburn Foreign Auto Body and its owner Albrecht Auto Group were also fans of “Knight Rider” — and of D’Angeli’s vision. They donated $13,000 in supplies and labor to finish the job and bring K.I.T.T. to life.

“You should see this car,” D’Angeli emphasized.

The best part? The vehicle talks, and D’Angeli got actor William Daniels, the original voice of K.I.T.T., to record special messages for the project. “He’ll ask, ‘How are you?’ ‘Thank you for having me,’ stuff like that,” D’Angeli said.

So far, K.I.T.T. has made appearances at a harvest festival in Tewksbury, and at Hago Harrington’s Mini Golf in Stoneham. The car has yet to visit hospitals, but Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital, where D’Angeli works as a certified technician, are interested in hosting the vintage Firebird, he said.

“We’re waiting because of COVID restrictions,” D’Angeli said. “Now that it’s getting colder, there’s going to be a day where I have to tell people, ‘Sorry, K.I.T.T.’s garaged.’ But the car is still available right now.”

K.I.T.T. can’t be out in rain or snow, D’Angeli said, and mechanics have told him the antique “belongs in a museum.” But he hopes to put the car to good use.

“Any charity that thinks K.I.T.T. would help them at a fundraiser ... I want to do anything with this car to really help the community,” D’Angeli said.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.