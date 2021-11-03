With just a bit of cooking and olive oil, hearty greens break down to become silky, tender sauces for pasta. We pair cup-shaped orecchiette with spiced sausage and chard, treating the crispy stems and tender leaves like separate ingredients for additional texture. Blitzed in the food processor, kale makes a vibrant puree for farfalle with browned garlic, bright lemon juice and zest, and savory grated cheese. Baby arugula provides peppery notes in a spin on puttanesca with briny olives and pungent chilies. And the mild bitterness of Broccolini is the perfect foil for pasta with a creamy goat cheese sauce, which we top with lemony toasted bread crumbs.

Orecchiette With Sausage and Chard

Makes 4 servings

Orecchiette, “little ears,” is a round pasta from Italy’s Puglia region with a cup-like shape that does a great job of catching sauce. Can’t find orecchiette? Farfalle makes a good substitute

For a classic pairing, start with Italian sausage — sweet or hot styles both work. But instead of using the customary broccoli rabe, we opt for chard, which has a less bitter taste, and add Peppadew peppers and anchovies for spicy-savory contrast.

Chard leaves wilt quickly in the sauce while the stems have a succulent, crisp texture like celery that is best sautéed. To bring out the best in both, we followed Nancy Silverton’s lead from The Mozza Cookbook, cooking the leaves and stems separately. To dissect the two parts, cut along each side of the center vein of each leaf. Hold onto the chard stems; they add flavor and texture to the dish. Make sure to keep the stems and leaves separate after prepping because they go into the skillet at different times.

12 ounces orecchiette pasta

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided, plus more to serve

1 pound sweet or hot Italian sausage, casings removed

3 anchovy fillets, minced

2 teaspoons ground fennel seeds

¼ cup finely chopped mild Peppadew peppers, plus 1 tablespoon brine

8 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 pound Swiss chard, stems sliced ½-inch thick and leaves roughly chopped, reserved separately

¾ cup low-sodium chicken broth, divided

3 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese, plus more to serve

Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain the pasta, return to the pot, and toss with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Set aside.

Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and heat until shimmering. Add the sausage and cook, breaking it into small chunks, until well browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate, then pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the fat. Add the anchovies, fennel, and Peppadews to the skillet and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Stir in the garlic and chard stems, then cook until the garlic is aromatic, about 30 seconds. Add ¼ cup of the broth and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until most of the liquid evaporates, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the chard leaves and the remaining ½ cup broth. Cover, reduce to medium-low heat, and cook until the leaves are wilted, about 2 minutes.

Scrape the chard mixture into the pot with the pasta. Add the sausage and ½ teaspoon salt and stir over medium-low until the pasta is heated through, about 1 minute. Gradually stir in the Parmesan, then the Peppadew brine. Taste and season with salt. Serve sprinkled with more Parmesan and drizzled with oil.

Farfalle With Kale, Garlic, and Lemon. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Farfalle With Kale, Garlic, and Lemon

Makes 4 to 6 servings

The inspiration for this pasta dish comes from The River Cafe Cook Book by Rose Gray and Ruth Rogers. The kale is quickly blanched, then whirred in a food processor to make a vibrant puree for coating al dente noodles. The kale’s mineral notes are balanced by lightly browned garlic, bright lemon juice and zest, and savory grated cheese.

To make prep a breeze, we use bagged kale that doesn’t require stemming or washing; curly, baby, and lacinato (also called Tuscan or dinosaur) kale all work well.

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1-pound bag kale (see headnote)

1 pound farfalle or cavatappi pasta

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more to serve

6 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 ounce pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese, finely grated (½ cup)

Ricotta cheese, optional, for garnish

In a large pot of salted, boiling water, cook the kale until wilted. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a food processor; puree until smooth. Add the pasta to the boiling water, then cook until al dente. Reserve 2 cups cooking water, then drain. In the same pot, cook the oil and garlic, stirring, until starting to brown. Add the pureed kale, lemon juice, pasta, and ½ teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Toss, adding pasta water to thin. Off of the heat, stir in the zest, pepper flakes, and cheese; season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with additional oil. Garnish with ricotta cheese, if using.

Fettuccine With Olives and Arugula. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Fettuccine With Olives and Arugula

Makes 4 servings

You can use a food processor to pulse the olives until finely chopped or prep them by hand with a chef’s knife — either way, make sure the pieces are evenly fine so they combine with the pasta, rather than fall to the bottom of the bowl. Pecorino Romano is a delicious flourish, but you could omit it to make the dish vegan.

Canned olives won’t work in this dish — their texture is mealy and soft, and their flavor tends to be weak and watery. Olives packed in jars or sold in bulk from the grocery store’s deli section are the best choice for this dish.

3 medium garlic cloves, minced

2 serrano or Fresno chilies, stemmed, seeded, and minced

2 tablespoons lemon juice, plus lemon wedges to serve

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

12 ounces fettuccine or linguine

1 cup pitted black or green olives, or a mixture, finely chopped (see headnote)

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 cups lightly packed baby arugula, roughly chopped

Grated pecorino Romano, to serve (optional)

In a small bowl, stir together the garlic, chilies, and lemon juice. Let stand for about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large pot, bring 4 quarts water to a boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt and the pasta, then cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Reserve ½ cup of the cooking water, then drain.

While the pasta cooks, place the olives in a large bowl. Add the drained pasta to the olives, along with the oil, garlic-chili mixture, ¼ teaspoon pepper, and 2 tablespoons of reserved cooking water. Toss, adding cooking water 1 tablespoon at a time as needed to create a silky sauce. Toss in the arugula and serve with lemon wedges and pecorino, if using.

Whole-Wheat Penne With Broccolini and Chèvre. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Whole-Wheat Penne With Broccolini and Chèvre

Makes 4 servings

Olive oil doesn’t just add flavor, it also helps the cheese melt smoothly. The goat cheese needs to be room temperature, not cold, to combine with the oil. If you can’t find Broccolini, sometimes called baby broccoli, substitute an equal weight of broccoli florets.

Make sure the pasta does not cook all the way to al dente; it should still be very firm when drained, as it will continue cooking in the skillet with the Broccolini.

Lemony toasted bread crumbs add a pleasing and crunchy contrast as well as a bright flavor accent.

12 ounces whole-wheat penne rigate

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 ounces chèvre (fresh goat cheese), at room temperature

8 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

¾ cup panko bread crumbs

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest, plus lemon wedges, to serve

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

8 medium garlic cloves, minced

6 anchovy fillets, minced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

12 to 16 ounces Broccolini, trimmed, large stalks halved lengthwise, cut into 1-inch pieces

In a large pot, bring 4 quarts of water to a boil. Stir in the pasta and 2 tablespoons salt, then cook until barely cooked and still quite firm. Reserve 2 cups of the cooking water, then drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, use a fork to mix the goat cheese, 5 tablespoons of the oil, and ½ teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Set aside. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet set over medium heat, combine 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil and the panko. Cook, stirring, until light golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper, then transfer to a small bowl. Let cool, then stir in the lemon zest. Set aside.

Return the skillet to medium and heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, anchovies, and pepper flakes; cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the Broccolini and ¼ cup of the reserved pasta cooking water and stir. Cover and cook until the Broccolini turns bright green, 30 to 60 seconds. Add the cooked pasta and 1 cup of the reserved pasta water. Cook, stirring, until al dente and the Broccolini is crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes.

Off of the heat, add the goat cheese mixture and ‚ cup of the remaining reserved pasta cooking water. Stir until the pasta is evenly coated, adding more pasta water as needed. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with the panko mixture. Serve with lemon wedges.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.