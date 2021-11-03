The remaining CARES Act funds have to be used by the end of the calendar year, and Governor Dan McKee said these grants will be crucial to rebound the state’s economy. Businesses, which can start applying for the grants when the application opens Thursday at 9 a.m., can use funds for new hire incentives like sign-on bonuses, referral incentives, and other recruitment activities like job fairs, promotional materials, recruitment assistance, or ancillary supports. The applications will close Nov. 12 at 4 p.m.

PROVIDENCE — Using the state’s $4.5 million of leftover CARES Act funds, Rhode Island will be rolling out a “Back to Business” initiative, which is a grant program for small businesses to help address their workforce and recruitment challenges.

Recruitment incentives are capped at $1,000 per employee.

“The Back to Business initiative will assist in the state’s continued economic recovery. We’ve added thousands of jobs to the labor force over the past several months and this program will ensure our progress continues,” said Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Director Matthew Weldon. “This initiative continues to set Rhode Island apart from the country as a leader in economic recovery post-pandemic. I would like to thank Governor McKee for taking action on this important issue.”

Businesses with fewer than 200 employees who are based in Rhode Island suffered job losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and have an ongoing labor shortage causing business interruption will be eligible for the grants, which are maxed out at $5,000 per employer.

Priority will be given to employers who have not received funding through similar grants, such as the Restaurant Revitalization Funds or Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, and who have fewer than 50 employees.

Skills for Rhode Island’s Future will administer the program.

“There is no single answer to this nationwide workforce challenge, but we believe the Back to Business initiative is part of the solution,” said McKee.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.