Dressed in costumes ranging from chicken wings to Chewbaccas, owners sat at dinner tables while their dogs ate treats at their feet.

“Everyone is just so happy here,” said Lisa Altman of Natick. “People love their animals.”

More than 100 people and their dogs mingled at “Barktoberfest,” a fund-raiser at Baramor Bar & Restaurant in Newton Centre with a “Howl-o-ween” costume contest, “yappy hour,” raffle, and a dog-friendly ice cream truck.

“It’s awesome,” said Sam Otten, who brought her Bernese mountain dog, Sophie, to the Oct. 21 event. “There are a lot of dogs in costume. It seems like a lot of people are participating.”

Jr’s Paws for a Cause, an organization Lauren Barbo runs to bring the local animal community together, put on the event. Proceeds went to Kyle’s Legacy, which supports canine cancer research, and Project Samana, a nonprofit providing veterinary services in developing countries.

“It’s amazing to see what a difference our community can make when we all come together for a common cause,” said Lauren Barbo, founder of Jr’s Paws for a Cause.

The organization’s namesake, Junior, was Barbo’s “lifelong dream dog,” a yellow Labrador retriever who passed away from lymphoma when he was 4 years old.

“This is my passion,” Barbo said. “This is my heart.”

Allison Gilbert, who lives in Newton and was with her dog Delilah, said she wishes there were more local dining opportunities for the two of them.

“Every place should be dog-friendly,” Gilbert said.

Arpit Patel, who owns and operates Baramor, said he hopes this event will inspire other restaurants to create more dog-friendly environments. Since the pandemic, Baramor has added more than a dozen outdoor tables, making it more accessible for customers with dogs.

“We understand for a lot of people that dogs are part of their family,” Patel said. “No reason you can’t have the best of both worlds.

“We’d definitely do this again.”

Audrey Porter and Jenny Kornreich can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.

Jackie Brady of JB’s Doggie Delights sold canine-friendly ice cream out of her truck during Barktoberfest. Audrey Porter