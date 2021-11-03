The Nonantum resident said she discovered a coyote was living beneath her back porch this fall. Soave said she first spotted the animal in her yard after dropping her daughter off at school Sept. 13. Now, she said, they run straight from the door to the car because her daughter is too scared to walk.

Linda Soave walks her 11-year-old daughter to school nearly every morning, but she doesn’t usually invite a 35-pound wild animal along with them.

“It’s ridiculous,” Soave said. “Most people think it’s from dusk to dawn. Well, I saw him at 8:30 in the morning.”

Newton residents have recently expressed concerns over increased coyote sightings in their neighborhoods — as of Oct. 25, there have been 29 reports made to the city’s Newton’s Coyote Reports database. And in separate incidents, two 2-year-olds in Arlington were injured on the same day in September by what officials believed was a single coyote.

Dave Wattles, a Black Bear & Furbearer Biologist at MassWildlife, a state agency under the Department of Fish and Game, said these incidents are “exceptionally rare” because coyotes don’t prey on children but rather on small pets and wild animals. Coyotes often ignore humans when looking for prey, Wattles said, so staying close to your dog when outside is important.

“They’re in backyards, next to playgrounds, in neighborhoods, near hospitals, etc., on a daily basis, and we don’t have negative incidents with people,” Wattles said. “We’d always recommend cats are kept inside. Dogs, we recommend they’re on a leash at all times.”

If people encounter a coyote near their home, they are not supposed to call 9-1-1, Wattles said. Their best course of action, he said, is to remove any potential food source from their yard — such as birdseed, loose garbage, and food for stray cats — and to “aggressively haze” the coyote by making noise and running at the animal.

The only time individuals should contact the police is when a coyote is acting hostile toward people, which Wattles deems a “public safety threat.”

“A coyote will eat just about anything, and in modern developed areas, there is tons and tons and tons of human-associated food available,” Wattles said. “If a coyote is being regularly seen in someone’s yard, there’s a strong indication that there’s some food issue going on there that can be resolved.”

The state has reported 16 coyote attacks or bites against people in the past 10 years, Wattles wrote in an e-mail, with a majority of those incidents happening in the past four years “as coyotes have established themselves throughout Massachusetts.”

In Newton, the Animal Control bureau of the Newton Police Department is responsible for handling “direct coyote human contact,” according an e-mail from the office. When it comes to managing wildlife populations, particularly coyotes posing threats to humans, the agency wrote that it is limited in how it deals with coyotes, which can include “using lethal measures.”

Instead, Newton residents should resort to hazing measures, which Animal Control stated are more “effective” than relocating coyotes away from human-dense areas.

“We believe a big part of the increased sightings is the fact that more people are working from home and have the ability to see more now that they are spending more time at their residence,” the agency wrote. “The efficacy of translocation — moving animals away from populated areas — has unfortunately not demonstrated the success people hope it will. Coyotes, and other wildlife, are intelligent and tenacious and will find their way back to their territory more often than not.”

After her father unsuccessfully hazed the coyote, Soave said they called Animal Control, but when the officer arrived, the coyote wasn’t there, so there was little he could do. In the meantime, Soave said the officer recommended they stop playing in the backyard and using the back door.

Lieutenant Bruce Apotheker, the police department’s spokesman, said although cats and small dogs occasionally go missing, presumably because of coyotes, the animals are “not a major problem here.”

“If there’s a coyote sighting, it’s wildlife, we can’t do anything with them,” Apotheker said. “I would say, if you see one, you don’t want to go over and pat it, obviously. You want to just use caution around them because they are a wild animal.”

In an email, Apotheker pointed to MassWildlife’s website, which has information regarding coyote habits, safety procedures and how best to avoid conflict when in the company of children.

The Newton mayor’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Bob Murphy has lived in Auburndale for 19 years and said he regularly spots a coyote “with a cat in its mouth” roaming through Newton neighborhoods. Murphy said he encountered a coyote while driving home one night.

When he tried to scare the wildlife away, Murphy said it wouldn’t move.

“This coyote just walked in front of my car like he owned the road,” Murphy said. “He had such an arrogant attitude… these things are supposed to be totally afraid of humans.”

In light of recent biting incidents and concerns on social media, Arlington Police Department and Health and Human Services hosted an online information session on “Living With Coyotes” Oct. 7 via Zoom, where a former Animal Control officer explained coyote behavior and individual safety measures.

To prevent coyote attacks, the City of Newton advises pet owners to walk in well-lit areas, refrain from adding meat or other animal products to compost bins, and pick up after their animal — the smell can attract wildlife.

The MassWildlife website advises residents to close off any outside access to crawl spaces and to trim bushes and other shrubbery that could potentially serve as shelter for coyotes.

Soave said she has since blocked off her back porch so the coyote cannot return, which she hopes will end their saga for good. “It’s almost like you feel bad for them because they need some place to live,” Soave said. “I just don’t want it to be under my porch unless they’re going to pay my mortgage.”

To report a coyote sighting near you, visit apps.newtonma.gov/coyote-reports.

Cameron Morsberger can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.