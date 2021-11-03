After a year of questions about who was responsible for the problem and a notice of violation against the city, the parties have now reached an agreement that will bring improvements to the site, clear some of the obstructions, and provide a five-foot easement to counteract obstacles that are too expensive to move, like the water pump station.

The right-of-way had been designated more than three decades ago by state coastal regulators, but over the years, it became overgrown and blocked by things like a city pump station and an electrical panel.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — State officials, the city of Newport and a hotel developer on Wednesday announced a preliminary agreement to remove obstructions of a right-of-way to the shore on Lee’s Wharf.

Advertisement

“Since the founding of Rhode Island, access to that shoreline has been guaranteed to the public, and yet over the years many legally designated rights of way have been unlawfully blocked by private or semi-private entities,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a news release announcing the deal. “This must change, and we are actively working with our governmental and non-governmental partners to restore shoreline access to the people of Rhode Island where it is guaranteed by law.”

The deal still has to undergo public comment and CRMC review, but a news release from Neronha’s office included celebratory comments from just about everyone involved, including the advocacy group Save The Bay.

Neronha’s office, as well as the state Coastal Resources Management Council, has been involved in trying to clear the blocked right-of-way. Last year the AG’s office and CRMC hit the city of Newport with a notice of violation after evaluating the obstructions, which includes a large electrical panel blocking views of the water. That panel will be moved as part of the deal.

The state has 400 miles of bay and ocean coastline, but only 230 or so state-designated rights-of-way to access that shore. And some of those rights-of-way have been blocked, either by neglect or malfeasance from abutters.

Advertisement

Lee’s Wharf has long been identified by groups like Save The Bay as a right-of-way without much of a right or a way.

The timeline for the deal is contingent on the hotel developer, Howard Wharf LP, getting separate approvals for a proposal called the Manchester House, which abuts the right-of-way. Howard Wharf LP will provide the five-foot easement on the southerly side of the right-of-way to make up for the fact that the pump station won’t be moved. And along with the city, the developer will work to add lighting, benches, and new landscaping to the area.

“The Manchester House is delighted to have had the opportunity to work collaboratively with all parties to achieve a common goal, which protects public access to the Newport Harbor and the long-term goal of a continuous harbor walk,” Howard Cushing, a principal with Howard Wharf, said in a news release.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.