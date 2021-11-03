Just 27 votes separated the winner, school committee member Sean Reardon, from his opponent, City Councilor At-large Charlie Tontar, according to unofficial results from the city clerk’s office..

Reardon finished with 3,232 votes, while Tontar had 3,205 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Newburyport City Clerk Richard Jones. There were 28 blank votes and 19 write-ins.

It was not clear if Tontar would seek a recount. An e-mail to his campaign was not immediately returned.

Reardon said the election’s close results represented a lesson to his three children that “every vote counts.”

“The fact that we were able to win a very close election is obviously very satisfying, but it was a great lesson,” Reardon told the Globe in an interview Wednesday. “Every vote matters. Winning an election by 30 votes is special.”

The race was an open contest after incumbent Mayor Donna Holaday who was first elected in 2009, did not seek re-election.

A total of 6,484 votes were cast, according to Jones’s office, representing a voter turnout of more than 40 percent. There were more than 15,700 registered voters in the city as of February 2021, according to the secretary of state’s office. That marks an improved voter turnout from the preliminary election in September, Reardon said, when he trailed Tontar by about 900 votes.

“Going into the primary I couldn’t believe how many people I spoke to who were supporting me but didn’t go out and vote that day,” Reardon said. “So it was encouraging to know I had a much higher ceiling for votes to still come in. I had a lot of kids there last night, so it was just nice to be in front of them and tell that story about, ‘Hey, the people that took the time to vote, your vote matters, and it made a difference.’ And I needed every one of them.”

For Reardon, the election marks the achievement of a life-long goal to be elected mayor of the city where he grew up. His grandfather was the long-time fire chief, and he grew up on the same street as the mayor when he was a child, he said.

“This is something I’ve thought about my whole life,” Reardon said. “I’m a fifth-generation Newburyporter. I always knew in my heart I would do this someday. I can’t tell you how special it feels.”

Newburyport was among a number of cities and towns across Massachusetts that saw a leadership shake-up on Tuesday night. Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer lost her bid for a second term, and in Lawrence, Brian DePeña defeated Acting Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, while Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken was defeated by challenger Gregory Verga. Incumbent mayors in Everett, Medford, Newton, and Salem won new terms in office.

John Hilliard of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.