Dalrymple said a “couple dozen” people were displaced by the fire, and there were no reports of injuries.

Everett Fire Chief Scott A. Dalrymple said firefighters responded to 749-751 Broadway after the fire was discovered by an Everett police officer on patrol.

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm blaze that tore through a large building on Broadway in Everett Wednesday morning.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” Dalrymple said in a telephone interview.

The building is mostly likely a total loss, he said.

Oliveira’s Restaurant is located on the first floor of the building and residential units are on the upper floors.

On Wednesday morning Everett officials were warning motorists to avoid that portion of Broadway due to the fire.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria tweeted out a traffic advisory at 5:30 a.m., encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes.

“Due to an active and working fire Broadway is closed from Gledhill to Ferry Street- Ferry is closed from Shute Street to Broadway,” the mayor tweeted. “There is southbound access from Ferry onto Broadway only. Traffic is being rerouted- please seek alternate routes.”

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.





