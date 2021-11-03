The discovery was made the day after investigators recovered parts of the 1972 Dodge Dart Swinger in the river that was driven by Judith Chartier on June 5, 1982, the date she disappeared. Friends said they last saw her around 2 a.m. leaving a party in Billerica. The 17-year-old Chelmsford resident has not been seen since.

Unidentified human remains and a work ID belonging to a Chelmsford teen who went missing in 1982 were recovered from the Concord River in Billerica on Wednesday morning, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

In this 1990 Globe photo, Judy Chartier holds a photograph of her missing daughter, also named Judy Chartier, who went missing in 1982.

“They did recover a variety of human remains,” Ryan told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. “In addition to those remains, they were able to find other items, including a few pieces of clothing and a purse or card case that contained a work identification that belonged to Judy Chartier. Now that does not mean the remains are Judy Chartier, but it is a piece of information we’ve taken from that area. This is an ongoing investigation. We will be going back into the water in the upcoming days.”

Divers recovered the evidence about 50 to 75 yards out in the river, in about 8 to 10 feet of water, Ryan said.

Ryan said the discovery was a major development in the case. Both of her parents are deceased, she said.

Chartier’s “parents are no longer with us and obviously went to their grave not knowing what had happened to their daughter,” she said.

Officials did, however, manage to speak with other surviving members of the Chartier family, Ryan said.

“As you can imagine, after all of these years, first to hear just a little bit of news yesterday, that we’ve been able to locate the car, and then to hear this morning that we’ve actually found these human remains, is both heartening, in that they now have a sense of what happened to their sister,” Ryan said. “But [it’s] also distressing, in terms of all the years they have waited.”

Ryan stressed that Chartier was just a teenager when she went missing.

“This is a 17 year old girl,” she said. “She went out one evening and never came home and no one knew where she went.”

Given those circumstances, Ryan said the discovery was both “bittersweet” and “incredibly sad.”

Ryan said the process of identifying the remains and reconstructing what happened could take weeks or months to complete.

“We’ll be waiting to see what information we’re able to gather both from the forensic anthropologist and from the medical examiner,” she said.

Ryan added that the search was labor-intensive and complex.

“It’s not like going into a swimming pool,” she said. “It’s a difficult area to search. So there was a lot of preparation done.”

Officials had to contend with debris, Ryan continued.

“Because of sort of the debris and vegetation you can only search for so long before it becomes too murky to continue the search,” Ryan said. “They did that yesterday. They went back in this morning.”

She said she’s well aware of the many other families whose loved ones remain the focus of cold case investigations decades after they first disappeared.

“I know there are so many people out there who are still waiting for answers in the loss of their loved ones,” Ryan said. “And again, we do not forget and we never let up on our commitment to bring some closure to these cases.”

She praised the investigative team for working the case tirelessly.

“All of the investigators you see here today deserve so much credit for this,” Ryan said. “It’s incredibly gratifying.”

Chelmsford police Chief James Spinney also briefed reporters.

“I just want to say our condolences, on behalf of the Chelmsford Police Department, to the Chartier family,” Spinney said. “While this is a major, major case development, it affects a person and a family forever. This case has affected the Chelmsford community, and the Chelmsford Police Department for the better part of four decades.”

Ryan said investigators never give up on cold cases, no matter how frustrating the initial stages of a probe may be.

“We make a commitment to families ... that we will not give up on the cases,” Ryan said. “And I know often, when there is not a result, people think that means that there has been no effort. We are always looking, thinking about new technology. There was some new sonar technology that we were able to use in this case that helped us to locate the pieces of the vehicle and then ultimately led to the discovery of the human remains.”

Asked if authorities have seen any indication Chartier was a victim of foul play, Ryan said, “not at this point. It’s way too early for that. ... We’ll be working over the next days and weeks both to make a positive identification of the remains and then to see if we can make any assessment as to what happened.”

