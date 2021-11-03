Rosales, 23, is a manager at Cacao in Newton Highlands, where she works full time. The recent college graduate said the store’s labor shortage has led to a heavier workload.

It gets difficult sometimes. “We don’t have anyone,” Rosales said.

Inside Cacao in Newton Highlands, as customers wait for their orders, Jordan Rosales scrambles alone back and forth behind the counter in front of an espresso machine. Soon, Rosales is juggling steamed milk and coffee grounds for three latte orders simultaneously.

“It’s been extremely, extremely hard,” said Cacao’s owner Leo Baez. “Hopefully we’ll get through it.”

The national labor shortage, sparked by the pandemic, has hit Newton’s restaurants hard. A stroll down Lincoln Street in Newton Highlands and other areas reveals many “Help Wanted” pleas in cafe and store windows.

In response to the labor shortage, some Newton managers and owners said they are increasing wages to bring workers in and keep their current staff around.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported average hourly earnings for food and drink service employees were up 61 cents nationwide between April and July of this year.

“Labor’s gone up, costs have gone up due to COVID,” said Raji Pine, a co-owner of Union Street Restaurant and Bar in Newton Centre. “We’re paying more in every direction.”

On top of the wage increases, food costs are also on the rise — wholesale beef rose 14.2 percent between July and August of this year, and wholesale wheat flour prices are up 7.6 percent, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

“The numbers aren’t going to tell you the whole story. The whole story is it’s pretty dire,” said Greg Reibman, president of the Charles River Regional Chamber.

In addition to overall increased expenses, managers in Newton said they have had to be proactive about seeking out new hires as they struggle to keep current staff around.

“If I was going to wait and wait for applications to come in, I’d be in the same boat as everybody else, ‘cause it’s just not happening,” Pine said. “I did a lot of picking up the phone and calling people.”

Valerie Schwade, the event coordinator at Baramor in Newton Centre, said finding college and high school students to work outside of the summer months when they return to classes is particularly challenging.

“It’s almost like a revolving door,” Schwade said.

Kope Kharuharat, owner of Làkon Paris Pâtisserie in Newton Highlands, said he has faced increased production demands as Newtonians get vaccinated and return to normal life. He said the bakery opened in November during the pandemic and has been busy ever since.

In the first few days after opening the bakery, he said they only made a few dozen croissants to keep up with their customers.

“Now we’re making at least four or five hundred,” Kharuharat said.

Restaurants are finding themselves “between a rock and a hard spot” when it comes to finding people to cover shifts, said Hedy Jarras, owner of Sweet Tomatoes Pizza in Newton Centre.

Since reopening, Jarras said she sometimes finds herself running the register, picking up the phone, and managing the business while a sparse group of employees work behind her.

Like many other Newton restaurants and eateries, Jarras said she is also struggling to find steady employment.

“I just wake up and do what I do every day,” Jarras said. “How much more can I stress? I’m not going to have any hair left.”

Jenny Kornreich and Audrey Porter can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.