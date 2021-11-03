Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren, who campaigned with Wu earlier this week, and Ed Markey also sent Wu their well wishes on Twitter.

“Soak it all in tonight — you’re the new Mayor of the best city in the world and I look forward to working with you,” former Boston mayor and current Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh tweeted after Annissa Essaibi George conceded.

Congratulations poured in for Michelle Wu after she became the first woman and the first person of color to be elected mayor of Boston late Tuesday night.

Warren, Wu’s former law school professor who endorsed her in the race, said Wu is “family” in her congratulatory message.

“From teaching her in law school, to working together on my first Senate run, to supporting her campaigns, I’ve seen her positive energy, her good heart, and her ability to make big change for Boston. She will be a terrific mayor,” Warren’s message read.

Another member of Massachusetts’ delegation, Representative Ayanna Pressley also sent her congratulations to Wu. “Boston is ready for you,” she tweeted.

Essaibi George applauded Wu in her concession speech earlier in the night, as did another former rival, Boston City Councilor for District 4 Andrea Campell.

“You’ve set a bold vision for a healthy, equitable future for all Bostonians and I look forward to partnering with you to do the hard, necessary work,” Campell tweeted.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who will leave office this month when Wu takes over, also congratulated the mayor elect, writing to her successor: “Your victory is historic, your vision is bold, and Boston’s future is bright. I look forward to our days ahead, as you prepare to lead our great City.”

On the other side of the political aisle, Governor Baker also wrote on Twitter that he looks forward to working with Wu and her team.

From other parts of the country, New Mexico Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury and Oakland, Calif. Mayor Libby Schaaf were among those who sent their best wishes to Boston’s next mayor.

Min Jin Lee, an award-winning author, also commended Wu on her win.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1. Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.