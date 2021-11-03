Congratulations poured in for Michelle Wu after she became the first woman and the first person of color to be elected mayor of Boston late Tuesday night.
“Soak it all in tonight — you’re the new Mayor of the best city in the world and I look forward to working with you,” former Boston mayor and current Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh tweeted after Annissa Essaibi George conceded.
Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren, who campaigned with Wu earlier this week, and Ed Markey also sent Wu their well wishes on Twitter.
Warren, Wu’s former law school professor who endorsed her in the race, said Wu is “family” in her congratulatory message.
“From teaching her in law school, to working together on my first Senate run, to supporting her campaigns, I’ve seen her positive energy, her good heart, and her ability to make big change for Boston. She will be a terrific mayor,” Warren’s message read.
Michelle is family. From teaching her in law school, to working together on my first Senate run, to supporting her campaigns, I’ve seen her positive energy, her good heart, and her ability to make big change for Boston. She will be a terrific mayor. Congratulations @WuTrain! pic.twitter.com/hQ17cSuO8K— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 3, 2021
Another member of Massachusetts’ delegation, Representative Ayanna Pressley also sent her congratulations to Wu. “Boston is ready for you,” she tweeted.
Activist, advocate, sister-in-service, partner-in-good, Boston City Councilor, mother, MAYOR OF BOSTON.— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) November 3, 2021
Congratulations @wutrain. Boston is ready for you. pic.twitter.com/u9S00KxXFI
Essaibi George applauded Wu in her concession speech earlier in the night, as did another former rival, Boston City Councilor for District 4 Andrea Campell.
“You’ve set a bold vision for a healthy, equitable future for all Bostonians and I look forward to partnering with you to do the hard, necessary work,” Campell tweeted.
Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who will leave office this month when Wu takes over, also congratulated the mayor elect, writing to her successor: “Your victory is historic, your vision is bold, and Boston’s future is bright. I look forward to our days ahead, as you prepare to lead our great City.”
Congratulations to Boston’s next Mayor, @Wutrain! Your victory is historic, your vision is bold, and Boston’s future is bright. I look forward to our days ahead, as you prepare to lead our great City.— Kim Janey (@MayorKimJaney) November 3, 2021
On the other side of the political aisle, Governor Baker also wrote on Twitter that he looks forward to working with Wu and her team.
Congratulations, Mayor Elect @wutrain on your victory!— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 3, 2021
It was a historic election in Boston and our Administration looks forward to working with you and your team to address the most pressing issues facing the city and the Commonwealth.
From other parts of the country, New Mexico Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury and Oakland, Calif. Mayor Libby Schaaf were among those who sent their best wishes to Boston’s next mayor.
Min Jin Lee, an award-winning author, also commended Wu on her win.
Congratulations, Mayor Wu. 🙌— Min Jin Lee (@minjinlee11) November 3, 2021
