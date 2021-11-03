The high-speed transition for Wu — who, at 36 is also the youngest person to lead Boston in nearly a century and the first mother ever — is the result of former Mayor Martin J. Walsh leaving office to join the Biden administration as leader of the Department of Labor.

Wu, whose victory Tuesday makes her both the first woman and the first woman of color popularly elected to lead Boston, is scheduled to be sworn in Nov. 16, giving her days to piece her administration together, not the months enjoyed by her white male predecessors.

Michelle Wu is set to start her first day as Boston’s mayor-elect with breakfast at a Roxbury restaurant Wednesday and will meet Acting Mayor Kim Janey later as the two women map out the historic transition in City Hall.

Advertisement

“One of my sons asked me the other night if boys could be elected mayor of Boston,” Wu told the election victory crowd in the South End Tuesday night. “They have been, and they will again some day. But not tonight.”

Wu soundly defeated fellow City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George by campaigning on a progressive agenda that drew strong support in progressive neighborhoods and communities of color while Essabi George pursued a more traditional campaign with moderate political policies.

“We don’t have to choose between generational change and keeping the streetlights on, between tackling big problems with bold solutions and filling our potholes . . . . All of this is possible,” Wu said. “We said these things are possible. And today, the voters of Boston said all these things are possible, too.”

As of 4:11 a.m. Wednesday, unofficial results posted to the Boston Election Department website showed Wu taking the mayoralty with 91,239 votes to Essaibi George’s 50,879.

Boston’s voters also chose a new City Council where five open seats triggered an intense campaign.

Advertisement

But Wu’s election was the race that drew millions of dollars in outside campaign donations to the city for both her and Essaibi George and also gained national media attention as proof of major change in one of the nation’s most durable bastions of white male political power.

Wu is scheduled to attend Council meeting set for noon Wednesday.

The 2:30 p.m. meeting set for Wu and Janey is another sign of political change in Boston. When Janey was named acting mayor, she became the first Black person and the first woman in charge of City Hall. But she was not successful in her bid to win a full term, losing in the preliminary election to Wu and Essaibi George.

Wu will end her public schedule Wednesday by virtually attending the Boston School Committee meeting at 5:20 p.m.

Her victory is a testament to the shifting face of the city and its new appetite for transformative political change. Where more conservative, whiter parts of the city, such as South Boston, Dorchester, and West Roxbury once played kingmaker, a more diverse coalition of progressive voters in neighborhoods such as Jamaica Plain and Roslindale has begun to flex its political power.

As a city councilor-at-large in earlier elections, Wu has picked up support in traditional establishment communities, including Hyde Park and East Boston, and her dominance in the Sept. 14 preliminary mayoral election showed she is popular across the city.

Advertisement

Wu is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School and Wu lives in Roslindale with her husband, banker Conor Pewarski, and their two young sons, Blaise and Cass. She was born in Chicago and raised in its suburbs, the eldest of four children.

Wu’s advocacy of a Green New Deal for Boston drew endorsement from Senator Edward Markey. She was also endorsed by Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Representative Ayanna Pressley, a high profile member of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party in the US House. All three applauded Wu’s victory Tuesday night.

Author and prominent environmental advocate Bill McKibben also welcomed Wu’s victory via Twitter. “Truly wonderful climate news from Boston, where Michelle Wu, is the next mayor,” McKibben tweeted. “She’s going to show what a truly committed big-city mayor can do.”

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated. Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this story.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia. Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff. Meghan E. Irons can be reached at meghan.irons@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @meghanirons.